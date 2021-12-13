Watch now: Normal West's Averie Hernandez claims Pantagraph Volleyball Player of the Year honor

NORMAL — Averie Hernandez did it all during her Normal West High School volleyball career. She even surprised herself at the end.

"It still hasn't sunk in I'm done," said Hernandez while sitting at school last week. "I don't feel my senior year is over because we ended on a win. That is kind of weird to experience."

With Hernandez leading the way, the greatest season in Wildcats' history concluded by beating Joliet Catholic in the Class 3A State Tournament's third-place match at Redbird Arena.

It was a fitting last chapter before the 6-foot-2 outside hitter heads off to play for Northwestern. Just as fitting is Hernandez being named Pantagraph Area Volleyball Player of the Year.

Hernandez, who ranked as the No. 35 player nationally in the Class of 2022 by PrepVolleyball.com, left a legacy that will be difficult for anyone to match.

She finished her career as the Wildcats' all-time leader with 1,353 kills and 783 digs. During West's 34-7 campaign this season, Hernandez set the school single-season record with 472 kills (including 29 against rival Normal Community), 235 digs, 42 blocks and 38 aces.

West head coach Kelsey Mueller said one area Hernandez really improved — which began during the COVID-interrupted 2020-21 season in the spring — didn't show up on any stat sheet.

"Right away at the beginning of the season she did a great job filling that leadership role," said Mueller. "We talked a little about how to hold others accountable. She knew how to do that already, but she was able to do that day in and day out and still got the most out of the people around her."

Hernandez said she concentrated on improving her defense and blocking this season with hopes of being a six-rotation player for Northwestern in the rugged Big Ten Conference, which just sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament.

"Working on little things like moving to the ball faster and taking up those chase balls were my biggest components to focus on," she said. "I feel having my sister (sophomore Sydnie) as libero helped a lot, too, because we were able to challenge each other.

"Her only goal was to dig, so she was there to help me. I've always had to play defense and dig, in general, but having it being my major focus helped having her there as well."

Mueller said opponents served at Hernandez quite a bit during her first two seasons. That slowed a little bit in the spring before Mueller said this season "no one was serving at her."

Hernandez is getting ready for another final season with her club team, the Illini Elite. She was given an optional two-week break by the club after her West's season finished.

After not doing anything volleyball related during that break, Hernandez got a little antsy toward the end.

"I texted one of my teammates saying I kind of want to go to practice," she said. "You're in such a routine for so long — every day two hours after school. This season we're all committed and all signed. We're all kind of relaxed. It's going to be a year being relieved and having fun."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

