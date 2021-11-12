Watch now: Normal West volleyball falls in Class 3A Volleyball State Tournament semifinal

NORMAL — Averie Hernandez hammered down a kill for the first point of Friday's Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament semifinal match.

Normal West High School got off to a good start, but it turned out to be short-lived.

Belvidere North used superior serving and passing to never trail after Hernandez's first kill and downed the Wildcats, 25-18, 25-17, at Redbird Arena.

"Belvidere North did a great job of doing some things to take us out of system," said West head coach Kelsey Mueller. "We did a good job responding for the most part, but there were a couple times where our serve and pass game could maybe have been a little tougher to keep us in system a little bit more and keep them out of system."

Hernandez paced West, which dropped to 33-7, with 11 kills. The Wildcats face Joliet Catholic at 4 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game. Nazareth Academy beat Joliet Catholic, 25-21, 25-15, in the other semifinal.

"Obviously it's a little frustrating and disappointing, but I'm super proud of everybody getting this far," said Hernandez, who signed with Northwestern earlier this week. "It was a great experience for not only for me but the other girls.

"I was telling Ellie (Rink) and Sydnie (Hernandez) a second ago it's awesome you guys are freshmen and sophomores and getting this experience so early."

Belvidere North (39-2), whose only losses are to Class 4A semifinalists Mother McAuley and Barrington, had four players with six or more kills led by Wisconsin-Milwaukee recruit Rachel Scott with eight.

The Blue Thunder had a .268 hitting percentage to West's .204. Belvidere North also had seven aces.

"They were definitely very aggressive servers," said West junior Sydney Sennett, who had 14 assists. "We talked about it in the locker room. They're a team we haven't seen that quick of a game before. We played against good competition all year round, but they were a team we haven't seen before and we definitely had to adjust the whole time."

The match was tied at 9-all in the first set before the Blue Thunder raced out to a 17-11 lead. West cut the gap to 18-17 before Belvidere North pulled away.

"We erred a little more than we normally do," said Mueller. "We had close to six or seven unforced errors (in the first set), and Belvidere North doesn't err very much. We knew we needed to limit that and did better job at the end of the second set."

Three Hernandez kills at the start of the second set had it tied at 3-all. But Belvidere North kept the pressure up and moved out to a 21-12 lead that was too much for the Wildcats to overcome.

"They have a really, really fast offense which they did a good job with tonight," said Mueller. "It makes it really hard to defend that."

Belvidere North head coach Ashlyn Hicks knew the Wildcats would have a large following playing less than two miles from their school.

"It was the first time I've ever walked out of the tunnel in a high school volleyball game and was booed," she said, laughing. "It was fun. This is basically they're home turf."

However, the Blue Thunder never flinched. Jayden Flynn, who is headed to Stephen F. Austin, contributed 24 assists and spread the ball around at the net.

"I thought our team did a great job executing their game plan. We came in focused and composed," said Hicks. "It was pretty tight the first set to about 10, and then our serve and pass game took over. I can't say enough about the maturity and composure of these girls. We've never been in this environment before."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

