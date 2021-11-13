Watch now: Normal West downs Joliet Catholic to finish third in Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament

NORMAL — The disappointment of not playing for the Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament championship didn't last long for Normal West after losing in Friday's semifinals.

"We realized we're going to end the season on a win. There's only eight teams today that have a win," said West junior setter Sydney Sennett. "For our seniors this is the last game they'll ever play for West, so we were, like, let's go get third."

That's exactly what the Wildcats did.

Emma Rink's block finished off a 25-20, 26-24 victory over Joliet Catholic in Saturday's Class 3A third-place match at Redbird Arena.

Senior Averie Hernandez finished her stellar career before heading to Northwestern with 16 kills as the Wildcats finished with a 34-7 record.

"It's crazy to feel it's done already," said Hernandez. "Usually seniors don't know when their last game is. The fact we did know and being able to put everything out on the court was probably the best part. This group of girls is awesome and I wouldn't want to do this with anybody else."

Sennett contributed 20 assists, while Sydnie Hernandez provided 12 digs.

"They all believed in themselves and each other," said West head coach Kelsey Mueller. "We knew if we stuck together and left it all out there, then we at the very minimum did everything we could. I'm glad we could finish it and come out with a win."

Joliet Catholic (27-15) was led by 6-foot-2 Crystal Galaviz with seven kills.

"Everything we had and everything they had was thrown on the floor," said Joliet Catholic's first-year head coach, LaKisha Cameron. "Both of us were scrapping it out. They had their big hitter and we had our big hitter. We had our defenders against their defenders. It was a slugfest for a while. We wanted it to go our way, but sometimes at the end it's a little bit of luck. Today wasn't our day."

It didn't look promising at the start as Joliet Catholic (27-15) took a 4-0 lead. But a 5-1 run settled the Wildcats down. West took its first lead at 11-10 and gradually pulled away after leading 17-16.

Joliet Catholic took its first lead in the second set at 17-16. After a 20-all tie, the Wildcats got a kill from Averie Hernandez and Ashlyn Hicks' block to ahead 24-21 before the Angels, sparked by a block of Hernandez, tied the match at 24.

Hernandez wasn't too concerned.

"I feel when I look in the huddle and see everyone smiling at me, I'm able to go back at it again and having confidence in me really helps," she said.

Two points later, the Wildcats were ready to bring back their first state volleyball trophy to school. West's only other state appearance came in 1995 when the Wildcats lost in the Class AA quarterfinals.

"I couldn't be any prouder of this team," said Mueller. "Yesterday was obviously a setback for us. We didn't finish the way we wanted. From the moment it ended yesterday until the start of the game today, we were preparing to turn around and make some of those changes. I was so happy to see them do what we talked about."

