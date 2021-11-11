Watch now: Newcomers fill roles while helping West to first state volleyball tournament in 26 years

NORMAL — Working their way into Normal West's starting volleyball lineup wasn't a given for Ashlyn Hicks, Joselyn Gale, Sydnie Hernandez and Ellie Rink before this season began.

"I just wanted to get a spot on the team," said Rink, a freshman outside hitter. "I was excited to take part in any spot I was given and try to do it to the best of my ability."

The four newcomers have earned their spots around Northwestern recruit Averie Hernandez (Sydnie's sister) and veterans Sydney Sennett, Alannah Blanks and Emma Rink (Ellie's sister) while helping West advance to its first state tournament since 1995.

The Wildcats (33-6) face Belvidere North (38-2) at 5:30 p.m. Friday in a Class 3A State Tournament semifinal match at Redbird Arena.

While opponents game plan on how to stop — or at least slow down — the 6-foot-2 Averie Hernandez and her 472 kills, the Wildcats have shown they're more than a one-person show.

West head coach Kelsey Mueller said the new starters "have done a great job finding their role."

"Everybody brings their unique piece," said Mueller. "Things shifted as you go through the season and people change positions and different things get moved around. They've done a great job playing to their strengths and adding to the team. If there was something we needed, it was pretty easy to find someone to step in and take care of that."

Sydnie Hernandez didn't play on the varsity in last season's spring campaign. The 5-7 sophomore was turned into a libero in the spring while still being an outside hitter for her club team, Illini Elite.

But when she tries out for Illini Elite on Sunday, it will be as a libero.

"I knew I would have to work hard at my position and knew other people I was competing against," said Sydnie Hernandez, the Wildcats' leader with 308 digs. "I go into every practice with the same mindset of worrying about playing hard and having a positive attitude and all the things that I can control."

Hicks, a 5-9 junior middle hitter, has contributed 63 kills and 43 blocks.

"My role coming into this team last year was what can I do to help other people (in practice)," said Hicks. "But now it's what can I do to help the team that's out there right now when I'm out there and what can I do to contribute more than just cheering from the bench."

Gale, a junior outside hitter/defensive specialist, has stepped in to provide 78 digs and 14 kills.

"I try not to let anyone down coming to practice and make everyone else better," she said. "If I just come to practice and do the minimum, it's not gonna happen in a game."

Ellie Rink said her transition from junior high to high school volleyball was helped by knowing most of the team because her sister was already on the squad.

The 5-11 Rink has shown she more than belongs and could be a future star with 171 kills, 189 digs, 24 blocks and 37 aces.

"It's good having her (Emma) here because I can go to her for help sometimes if I need it," said Ellie Rink.

Sydnie Hernandez feels much the same way about playing with Averie.

"I love having her on the team and am so glad I made varsity and was able to have her for one year," said the younger Hernandez. "We've never been able to play volleyball together, so it's been really fun to work with her."

Mueller said having a pair of sisters has been enjoyable to watch. It's also reinforced a concept all coaches strive for and most at the state tourney have achieved.

"It helps with the chemistry of the team," said Mueller. "You talk about being family and obviously we literally have family members."

Mueller said she stole an idea from Illinois State head volleyball coach Leah Johnson that also has helped the Wildcats during the season.

"Every week we pick something new to grow at," she said. "A lot of times kids come in and they want to do just what they're good at. We need to identify areas that we can work on and we're going to work on them. It was a week-long thing. We did a couple drills where I was like, 'This is going to be really bad.'

"But I really feel that helped them build confidence knowing we had an idea and we had a piece we wanted to work on, and then we worked on it and got better at it. Then we moved on to the next piece."

Once the postseason began, Mueller said the only focus was on the match ahead of them. The Wildcats showed their internal toughness by winning the last two matches (Rochester and Taylorville) on their opponent's home court.

While there will be no home-court advantage at state, West should hold the hometown edge and expects to bring a loud and enthusiastic crowd.

Mueller took her team to an Illinois State match a couple weeks ago where the Wildcats thought it would be cool to play on the same court. To give her players a chance to get a feel for what the state atmosphere is all about, Mueller plans to have them watch Friday morning's Class 1A semifinals before having lunch and getting ready for Belvidere North.

"Each game of postseason it got more nervous, especially super-sectional (at Taylorville)," said Gale. "Nerves will be there, but once you start playing it goes away and you start doing what you're used to."

The two losses for Belvidere North, which competes in the Northern Illinois Conference-10, came to Class 4A semifinalists Mother McAuley and Barrington, both in three sets. The Blue Thunder, like West, hasn't dropped a set in the postseason.

Senior-leaden Belvidere North has four Division I recruits led by 6-2 senior right side Rachel Scott (274 kills, 51 blocks), who will play for Wisconsin-Milwaukee), and setter Jadyen Flynn (649 assists), who is bound for Stephen F. Austin.

"They serve and pass really well," said Mueller. "They're pretty scrappy defensively and play a little similar game to us. We want to keep the ball in play and get yourself in position to put the ball down. It was fun scouting them. We have a game plan. We're ready."

