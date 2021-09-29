Watch now: 4 things you need to know this week in Bloomington-Normal high school sports

NORMAL — It’s more a reminder than a slogan, more helpful than inspiring.

Yet the words “Attention to Detail” on the T-shirt backs of the Normal West High School volleyball team have served their purpose.

“It’s proving what we do in practice every day,” senior outside hitter Averie Hernandez said. “We don’t let the little things slide. Not a lot of teams can say that. That’s another reason our confidence has gone up because we’ve done those things to reach the bigger goal.”

The Wildcats also are showing – while fashioning an 18-3 record and a 5-0 Big 12 Conference mark – that there are more details opponents must be concerned with other than Hernandez, a 6-foot-2 Northwestern recruit.

“We’re solid with everybody else around her as well,” West coach Kelsey Mueller said. “She’s obviously a phenomenal player. But we have so many good players. Everybody knows they are really good, too.”

The Wildcats put that on display last week while winning the Intercity Tournament. West’s 4-0 record included a three-set victory over rival Normal Community.

“That was something that was definitely a goal of ours,” said junior setter Sydney Sennett. “We knew it was going to be tough since we never did it before. It was fun. We were excited for the outcome.”

West won the final two sets over NCHS 29-27, 27-25 in a tense match that should serve both teams well moving forward.

“It could have been anybody’s game, anybody’s tournament,” sophomore libero Sydnie Hernandez said. “That was a tough one. It’s really good for us when it’s that close to work through all the pressure as a team.”

Averie Hernandez leads the Wildcats with 233 kills and 16 blocks.

“It (the win over NCHS) helped us realize pushing each other’s limits and playing together is what made us finish up that game,” said Averie, Sydnie’s older sister. “It was a really intense match. It gave us that chip on our shoulder going into postseason. I look forward to playing them every year because the rivalry is really fun.”

West needs hitters other than Averie Hernandez and has found them in senior Alannah Blanks, junior Emma Rink and freshman Ellie Rink, who had six aces in the Wildcats’ win over Peoria Notre Dame on Tuesday.

“I’ve been really happy with Alannah. (Normal) Community was keying on Averie so we ended up setting her. She had the net wide open and scored,” Mueller said. “Emma is another tough player. She can hit the ball really hard. Ellie has done a really good job of figuring out the varsity level.”

Sennett tops West with 389 assists, while Sydnie Hernandez sets the pace in digs with 166.

“The community in the gym has always been great,” said the younger Hernandez. “We all get along. We’re all here to play and have fun and hopefully win.”

U High girls win CS8 tourney

Led by medalist Reagan Kennedy, the University High girls golf team won the Central State Eight Tournament on Monday at The Rail in Springfield.

U High’s team total of 325 was 17 shots better than Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 342.

Kennedy was the top individual with a 73 on a windy day. Other top eight finishers for the Pioneers were Ihnera Gerongay in fourth with an 81 and Lauren Cervantes in fifth at 85.

Fisher-GCMS soccer undefeated

A 2-1 win Tuesday over a Hoopeston Area team that entered play with a 15-4-1 record kept the Fisher-GCMS boys soccer team undefeated at 15-0-1.

“I truly believe we have been successful because we play for each other,” Bunnies coach Robert Dinkins said. “We have a great blend of upperclassmen and underclassmen pushing each other in practice ever day and working together as a unit once on the field together.”

Sophomore Isaiah Johnson has been the team’s top goal scorer with 17, while junior Seth Kollross is the leader in points with 23 on 11 goals and 12 assists. Other key offensive contributors have been Jacob Chittick, Chase Minion and Sid Pfoff.

Senior goalkeeper Aaron Kasper has logged 11 shutouts with defenders Connor Ray, Colin Ban, Payton Darling and Ryan Grieser providing support.

LWRB running to success

The Lowpoint-Washburn-Roanoke-Benson boys cross country team won the Tri-County Conference championship for the first time in 32 years.

LWRB’s Colin Delagrange was the individual winner at the conference meet.

“We started the co-op five years ago, and the first time we ran, we got last,” Coach Kyle Daubs said. “This has been something building for a long time. You add in the fact that it's been over 30 years, this was even more special.”

