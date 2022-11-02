University High rallies to defeat Normal West for Class 3A sectional volleyball title

LINCOLN — As University High School players went back to serve, Lily Barry would look at them and put her hands out. The Pioneers' senior standout was telling her teammates to stay calm Wednesday night.

Never mind the tension was growing thicker by the second in the Class 3A Lincoln Volleyball Sectional championship match against Normal West.

"We're so young," said Barry afterwards. "I remember when I was a freshman I had seniors who told me to calm down all the time, and it's so important."

U High followed Barry's lead. The top-ranked Pioneers recovered after losing the first set and held on to edge No. 3 West, 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, securing the highly-anticipated showdown between the Intercity rivals on Barry's 11th kill.

The Pioneers' win avenged a three-set loss to West in the Intercity Tournament 37 days earlier. More importantly, the victory upped U High's record to 34-5 and advanced the Pioneers to Friday's 6 p.m. Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional against Taylorville.

A drained U High head coach Mike Bolhuis said his team "just had to stick with it" after dropping the first set and falling behind 4-1 to start the second set.

"Normal West is so talented and so good. They just play clean volleyball. They don't make a lot of mistakes," said Bolhuis. "Second set they made a few more than the first set. I told them we have to go win the match because they're too good. They're not going to give it to you."

The Pioneers did just that.

Barry's kill gave U High a 13-12 lead in the second set it didn't relinquish to square the match.

Junior Rachel Ogunleye's kill for the first point of the deciding third set got U High rolling. The Pioneers never trailed the rest of the way and appeared in the clear when junior Jozey Lee's block put U High ahead, 19-14.

But West, which rallied in the third set at Intercity to prevail, almost did it again. The Wildcats closed within 20-19 on Shelby Sennett's ace. But Ogunleye's two kills helped set the stage for Barry's match-winning smash.

"We noticed all our mistakes and our energy was getting low," said Ogunleye about U High's mindset after losing the first set. "After that we noticed we needed to kick it in. After that we were in a better mindset with better energy."

Ogunleye provided 10 kills, while Caroline Leak had seven and freshman Laney Snow five. Sophomore Lola Clayton and freshman Mo Petelin contributed 20 and 13 assists, respectively.

Defensively, Leak led with eight digs while Barry had seven and freshman Emma Jean Lehnen five. Ogunleye and Lee had two blocks each.

"It was just persistent passing and physical attacking," said Bolhuis. "The setters did a really good job in set 2 and set 3 getting the ball to the right people, and the attackers were executing and hitting the ball hard and high."

Barry, a University of Illinois recruit, barely cracked a smile until the outcome was decided. She knew what it would take to knock off the Wildcats (32-7) and her best friend, senior setter Sydney Sennett, as they shared a long hug afterwards.

"We talked in the locker room we're a whole different team (than the Intercity Tournament). We're locked in now," said Barry. "We've gotten so much better. I have never been on a closer team. We love each other. We go in every day with an open mind and learn something new and go after it every day."

West was trying to get back to next weekend's state tournament at Redbird Arena after finishing third last year. Sydney Sennett, a Morehead State recruit, finished her stellar career with 28 assists and eight digs.

Sophomore Ellie Rink led the Wildcats with 10 kills while her sister, senior Emma, added six. Junior Sydnie Hernandez recorded eight digs and senior Ashlyn Hicks had three blocks.

"We had momentum through the first set-and-a-half and just erred a little too much and maybe let up a little," said West head coach Kelsey Mueller. "We had them a little on the rails at the beginning of second set, then a couple missed serves and a couple uncharacteristic errors. They kind of capitalized on it.

"But I couldn't be prouder of the fight we had and belief we had at the end of the third, even being down five. You can't ask anymore in that situation. That speaks to the character of our team and the pride they have in our program and work they put into it. They weren't going to go down. You were going to have to take it from us. U High did a great job."

CLASS 2A

Fieldcrest falls: IVC took a 25-16, 25-22 victory over Fieldcrest in the Prairie Central Sectional final at Fairbury. The Knights ended with a 29-5 record.

CLASS 1A

Hartem eliminated: Augusta Southeastern held on to defeat Hartsburg-Emden, 25-11, 21-25, 28-26 in the Brimfield Sectional final.