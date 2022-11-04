University High can't put match away as Taylorville upsets No. 1-ranked Pioneers in super-sectional

CHATHAM — Taylorville kept coming back and coming back, spurred by a large boisterous crowd at the Class 3A Glenwood Volley Super-Sectional on Friday night.

Still, No. 1-ranked University High fought off the Tornadoes to win the first set. And when the Pioneers took a 24-21 lead in the second set, a trip back home for the state tournament seemed a lock.

Taylorville had other plans.

"We said in a timeout (trailing 23-19), 'We've got this,''" said Taylorville sophomore outside hitter Addison Tarr. "This is our game. Calm down, make a pass, we've got this. We all had positive attitudes and never gave up."

Taylorville won the last five points of the second set to square the match. The deciding third set was tight all the way before the Tornadoes slipped past U High, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23, in a stunning upset as their student body rushed the floor celebrating afterwards.

"In the second set we got down on ourselves," said U High senior Caroline Leak. "In the third set we came back together, but it was just a close game. They just didn't make that many mistakes and did a really good job."

Instead of returning to its first state tourney since 2019, U High ended with a 34-6 record. Unranked Taylorville (30-9-1) moved on and meets Nazareth Academy in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal match next Friday at CEFCU (formerly Redbird) Arena.

Two nights after an emotional sectional final win over rival Normal West, the Pioneers never seemed to get in the same rhythm and flow.

"You can't replicate this environment ever. At the end of the day we're talking about high school 14-18 year-old girls. We have bunch a young kids out there," said U High head coach Mike Bolhuis. "I'm still extremely proud of how all of them performed. It's just a lot of pressure. We expected it to be tight and be a match.

"Right when we thought we had control in the second set, looking good, Taylorville just played clean and fought back and chipped away and played a near perfect third set."

Taylorville's defense might have been the difference. While U High standout Lily Barry had 11 kills, the Tornadoes were able to block her at the net and keep many of smashes alive. Taylorville also held U High junior middle Rachel Ogunleye to seven kills.

"We couldn't let both of them kill us," said Taylorville head coach Kim Peabody. "If we could keep the middle out and be aggressive and make their setters not be able to set to the middle, we could handle Barry a little bit."

Taylorville also got a huge game from Elle Richards. The senior outside hitter had only five kills in Wednesday's sectional victory against Mascoutah, but rebounded with 11 kills.

"We couldn't get the ball up on the net. We were hardly in system," said Bolhuis. "Credit to their servers (13 aces) and what not and how they were attacking the ball, but it seemed we were out of system a lot and couldn't get Rachel going. That's a critical part of our offense.

"Lily took some big swings, and they were getting touches at the net and dong a good job digging here. Props to them."

Taylorville opened a 17-12 lead in the third set before Bolhuis took his final timeout. That seemed to help as U High went on a 9-3 run, taking a 21-20 lead on Leak's sixth and final kill.

It was tied at 22-all before Taylorville's Mazie Fleming blocked Barry to put the Tornadoes ahead to stay and then won the next point. Ogunleye's kill helped U High survive match point before Taylorville won the final point to end the Pioneers' dream season.

"We came out strong in the first set," said Leak. "They were really good at not making many mistakes and keeping the ball up. We had to make mistakes first. That's the really good thing they did."

Lola Clayton and Mo Peterlin led the Pioneers with 19 and 16 assists, respectively. Leak paced the defense with 21 digs and Barry added 14. Ogunleye and Jozey Lee contributed three blocks each.

Taylorville knew not many thought it had a chance against the Pioneers. But that was OK.

"People didn't even give us a chance against Mascoutah because they had already beaten us," said Peabody. "Coming in as an underdog people might have looked past us.

"But we knew and we believed. We made it to super-sectional with a lot of these girls on the team last year (losing to Normal West), and we believed we could do it."