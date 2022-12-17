U High's Lily Barry captures Pantagraph Area Volleyball Player of the Year

NORMAL — University High School coach Mike Bolhuis likes to refer to it as the "wow factor."

When 5-foot-6 Lily Barry walks on a volleyball court, the idea of her smashing a ball back at the opposition doesn't seem that imposing. Then the match begins — and perceptions are quickly changed.

The ball is set to Barry, who goes up high with her leap that has been measured at 9 feet, 8 inches. She sends the ball exploding to the other side. Point, U High.

Barry did that regularly in her four-year varsity career with the Pioneers. Before leaving for the University of Illinois and a position switch, Barry left her mark on the tradition-rich Pioneers program and was an easy choice for Pantagraph Area Player of the Year after leading U High to a No. 1 ranking in Class 3A and 34-6 record.

The decision four years ago to come to U High for Barry, who lives in Hartsburg, was all worth it.

"I knew I wanted to play Division I volleyball. Playing for a bigger school and getting some of the best academics in the state, I wanted my college experience to be a little bit easier than if I didn't come here," she said. "I think that all definitely played a role."

Barry, who also played for Illini Elite Volleyball Club, committed to the Illini before her junior season. She signed a national letter of intent in November and will graduate from U High early. Barry begins attending college classes in January and will be going through the spring season with the Illini, where she will be moved to a defensive specialist.

"I really want to get as many reps in as I can and practice with the team and set my chances of playing my first year higher," she said of deciding to graduate in December.

Barry has been a hitter her whole life. She began playing volleyball around the age of 5 following in the footsteps of her sister, Lexi, who is four years older.

"I've always wanted to hit the volleyball. I like playing front row," she said. "Not being able to hit might be tough, but I hope to get used to it in college."

Barry's senior season was spectacular. She finished with 362 kills and 333 digs to go with 26 aces.

Among her highlights was earning most valuable player honors in the prestigious Crossroads Classic in Effingham while leading U High to the title. U High won the Central State Eight Conference and then avenged a loss to Normal West in the Intercity Tournament by beating the Wildcats in the Class 3A Lincoln Sectional championship match.

Barry seemed set to make a return to CEFCU (former Redbird) Arena for the Class 3A State finals after helping U High take fourth in her freshman season in 2019. But it wasn't meant to be as Taylorville upset the Pioneers in the super-sectional at Chatham.

While many would have stayed away, Barry went to watch the state tournament a week later.

"I'm not sad we didn't go to state," she said. "Obviously that sucked, but my time here with these teammates who I've gotten super-duper close with is all over with now. That sucks even more than not going.

"All the memories I made with my teammates and getting to play with (freshman) Emma Jean (Lehnen) was exciting, too. We've been family friends for a while. There's so many memories ..."

Bolhuis said he hasn't coached a more complete player in his seven successful years with the Pioneers.

"Her freshman year she was a critical part to that team's success. We were kind of missing that piece," he said. "I thought the explosiveness and athleticism really jumped out."

That definitely did when Illini head coach Chris Tamas and his staff came to the U High Gym to watch Barry as a freshman with her future college position on their minds.

"I asked if they thought she was an elite athlete and elite mover, and immediately they all said yes, that's why we're watching her now because of the way she moves and how natural it is," said Bolhuis.

When Illinois signed Barry in November, Tamas called her "a very dynamic and unique athlete."

"She brings a competitive fire to the floor, and she has upped her game every year I have seen her play," he said. "She has been a leader on all her teams and that quality is just as important as any. Lily has elevated the level of all the teams she has competed on and will continue to do that for us."

The prospect of going to college a semester early doesn't frighten Barry.

"If it were anywhere else I would be nervous," she said. "But the second I stepped foot on campus and talked to the coaches, I knew it was home. All the girls are welcoming. They talk all the time. Chris is awesome. All of our coaching staff makes the transition a lot easier."

Photos: Normal West vs. University High during 3A Girls Volleyball Lincoln Sectional.