Three Intercity players unanimous selections to all-Big 12 volleyball team

Normal West's Averie Hernandez and Sydney Sennett along with Normal Community's Isabelle McCormick were unanimous selections to the Big 12 Conference all-star volleyball team.

Also making the first team were Katie Barger of Bloomington; Katie Kraft and Sophia Feeney of Normal Community; and Ellie Rink of Normal West.

Intercity players on the second team included Olivia Price, Sydney Chong and Olivia Corson of NCHS and West's Sydnie Hernandez and Alannah Blanks.

Bis 12 soccer team

Five Intercity players made the all-Big 12 first team boys soccer squad — goalkeeper Owen Senn, defender Jake Davis and midfielder Devin Beaty of West; and NCHS midfielders Bradley Doellman and Ulises Castaneda.

Second-team choices from the Intercity included BHS midfielder Zane Thomas; defenders Chase Dwinal, Austin Reibling and Ryan Elofson of NCHS; and defender Zach Bautista and midfielder Drew Ruestman of West.

Central's Peterson first team

Central Catholic's Paige Peterson was a first-team selection to the all-Illini-Prairie Conference volleyball team.

Making the second team were Izzie Niepagen of Central Catholic and Pontiac's Brooke Fox.

