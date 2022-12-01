Three each from Normal West, NCHS on Big 12 volleyball all-stars

Normal Community and Normal West high schools each had three volleyball players chosen for the first unit of the Big 12 Conference all-star team.

First team honorees were Olivia Price, Sophia Feeney and Lizzy Horton of NCHS and Sydney Sennett, Ellie Rink and Sydnie Hernandez of West. Bloomington's Katie Barger also was part of the first team.

Area players voted to the second team were Anna Dunne and Chloe Janssen of NCHS and West's Emma Rink and Joselyn Gale.

Brynn Hoder of BHS received honorable mention.

Central State Eight

University High's Rachel Ogunleye, Lily Barry and Carolina Leak were first team selections on the Central State Eight all-star team.

Pioneers receiving special mention were Levyn Snow and Lola Clayton.

East Central Illinois

Carsyn Witt, Karis Wolfe, Lizzy Henard, Grace Masters and Jess Halvorsen of Cornerstone Christian and Calvary Christian's Rylie Gerber were selected first-team members of the East Central Illinois Conference all-star volleyball tea,

Addison Jackson of Calvary Christian was an honorable mention pick.