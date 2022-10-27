Normal West volleyball secures Class 3A regional championship

NORMAL – A Sept. 22 loss to Champaign Central was over a month ago, but the memories were fresh Thursday for the Normal West volleyball team.

“We were thinking about it a lot,” said senior setter Sydney Sennett. “After that loss, it definitely put a stone in our heart. We were ready to come back and win.”

The Wildcats pounced on the opportunity for a rematch Thursday and handled the Maroons 25-21, 25-11 in the championship match of the Class 3A West Regional.

“The last time we played them I don’t think our covering was as strong, and I don’t think our blocking was as strong,” West coach Kelsey Mueller said. “We’ve grown a lot since.”

The No. 3-ranked Wildcats hiked their record to 30-6 and will meet Rochester at 7 p.m. Monday in semifinals of the Lincoln Sectional. Champaign Central finished at 27-10.

West trailed 12-9 and 15-12 in the opening set and grabbed a 16-15 edge with the help of consecutive service aces from Ellie Rink. The Wildcats finished off the first set with a kill from Ashlyn Hicks.

“I was really proud of the way they continued to play super consistent. We erred a little too much at the beginning of the first set, and Champaign Central was playing about as perfect as they could,” said Mueller. “They started erring a little bit more toward the end of that set. We played a little cleaner at the end which maybe was the reason we came out on top.”

West roared out to a 10-2 advantage in set two and was never challenged. A pair of Sennett aces helped the Wildcats close out Champaign.

“The first time we played them there were a lot of balls that fell on the ground. They got the momentum and it was hard to get it back since it was on their homecourt,” Sennett said. “We came ready. We were not going to let any balls fall, and that’s exactly what we did. No balls fell without a body on the ground.”

Sennett contributed 21 assists and eight digs. Ellie Rink had a team-high 12 kills and four aces. Emma Rink chipped in two blocks and Joselyn Gale eight digs.

“I think we stayed together and focused on our skills we’ve been working on in practice,” said Ellie Rink. “All our nerves went away. Our energy was really high from the first set and it continued throughout the second set.”

Class 3A

U High advances: No. 1-ranked University High dropped the first set to No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour but rallied with 25-19, 25-19 decisions to seize the Rantoul Regional title.

The Pioneers play No. 6 Lincoln at 6 p.m. Monday in the semifinal of the Lincoln Sectional.

Lincoln trounced the home team 25-9, 25-14 in the championship match of the Jacksonville Regional.

Class 4A

NCHS prevails: Normal Community toppled Quincy 25-22, 25-14 to win the Quincy Regional.

The Iron advance to their own sectional where they will meet Moline in a 7 p.m. sectional semifinal.

Class 1A

Blue Ridge ousted: Champaign St. Thomas More downed Blue Ridge25-20, 20-18 for the Heyworth Regional crown.

Gracie Shaffer led Blue Ridge (25-11) with 11 assists and 11 digs. Alexis Wike and Phoebe Reynolds had five kills each.

LeRoy claims title: LeRoy outlasted Salt Fork 25-11, 21-25, 25-21 for the championship of the Fisher Regional.

The Panthers face Windsor on Monday at 6 p.m. in the St. Thomas More Sectional semifinals.

Hartsburg-Emden wins: Hartsburg-Emden tripped Illini Bluffs 25-13, 25-11 to grab the Illini Bluffs Regional crown.

The Stags tangle with Princeville at 6 p.m. Monday in the Brimfield Sectional.

Flanagan-Cornell ousted: Princeville ended Flanagan-Cornell's season 19-25, 25-19, 25-22 at Roanoke.