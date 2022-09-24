Normal West upends University High, wins Intercity Tournament

NORMAL – A long day began with a tough test for the Normal West High School volleyball team on Saturday.

The Wildcats survived both and left the Intercity Tournament with their second straight championship.

“Yes, we’re very tired and we have homecoming tonight,” said West senior Emma Rink.

Ranked third in Class 3A, the Wildcats started their day with a showdown against No. 1 University High.

The Pioneers led 19-15 in the third set but West rallied for a 25-22, 26-28, 25-20 win.

“With all the rankings, we’ve been keeping track of that so we were really wanting to win and have a big game against them,” Rink said. “It came down to mentality. We were all ‘we really want this, we deserve it and we just need a push to get through it.’ It worked out for us.”

The Wildcats then defeated Bloomington, Normal Community and Central Catholic to boost their overall record to 18-3.

“It’s a big deal. From the start of the season, this was one of the goals we had,” said West senior Sydney Sennett. “We won it last year and it feels great to be back to back. We did good at being such a diverse offense. It wasn’t one person carrying the team. Everyone participated a lot. And our defense was really good.”

Ellie Rink led the Wildcats with 46 kills, 45 digs and seven blocks over four matches. Sennett registered team highs of four aces and 99 assists.

“Intercity is always a really long day. You can’t celebrate anything too big,” Mueller said. “We do a good job against U High then you’ve got to turn around and play again. We talked about playing really consistently and playing our game.”

Central Catholic also tested West. The Saints led 20-17 in the opening set and 20-18 in the second, but the Wildcats clawed back to prevail 24-22, 26-24.

“Intercity is always tough. There are so many good players in the area,” said Mueller. “They all know each other. You know a little more about your opponent, and they know a little more about you.”

U High coach Mike Bolhuis said his team was “tossed into the fire there” by opening against West. “It was a great match, back and forth the whole time. Set three we were up 19-15 and got kind of stuck in a couple rotations and struggled to side out and they capitalized.”

The Pioneers won their other three matches to finish second in the tournament and are 20-3 overall.

“I was happy about that response,” Bolhuis said. “We played consistent volleyball the rest of the day, good enough to get us three wins.”

Illinois recruit Lily Barry led U High with 53 kills and 52 digs. Morgan Petelin handed out 71 assists.

NCHS split its four matches and holds a 9-8 record. Olivia Price paced the Iron with 21 kills and 44 assists. Anna Dunne had 37 digs.

“West is tough to play. They are frustrating defensively because the ball just keeps coming back. They are such a solid team,” NCHS coach Christine Konopasek said. “I thought we battled hard with U High. There are times when we are really working hard but need to finish points.”