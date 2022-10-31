Moline ends NCHS volleyball season; U High, West advance to Class 3A Lincoln Sectional final

NORMAL — When Normal Community took a 20-19 lead against Moline in Monday's first set of the Class 4A NCHS Volleyball Sectional semifinal match, momentum finally seemed on the Iron's side.

It didn't last long.

Moline came back to win the first set and then dominated from there. NCHS tried to stage a miracle rally but fell short as the Maroons earned a 25-23, 25-20 victory to avenge a two-set regular-season loss to the Iron.

"Defensively they were really good. We had lots of offensive opportunities and did not capitalize on them," said NCHS head coach Christine Konopasek. "We weren't finishing points."

NCHS, which ended with a 25-13 record, had only 12 kills in 50 attempts in the first set. Moline (26-9) jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the second set and pushed that margin to 20-6.

Chloe Janssen's ace closed the gap to 23-18 before the Maroons secured match point on Sam Veto's kill. Moline faces O'Fallon in Wednesday's 6 p.m. final.

"It got out of control (early in the second set). We have nothing to be ashamed of in terms of fight. We were battling up until their last point," said Konopasek. "But that's kind of also been the tale of our season. We dig a hole and try to get out of it, and you can't against good teams late in the postseason."

NCHS was paced by Olivia Price's nine kills, Sophia Feeney with 15 assists and Anna Dunne with 19 digs.

The Maroons had more motivation than just a 25-21, 25-21 loss at NCHS on Aug. 30.

"We came in with a chip on our shoulder," said Moline head coach Jenna Laxton. "Normal Community has ended our season multiple years in a row. The fact we knew we were going to play them at their home, it was that much more special to the girls. They came in and they wanted it."

Caylee Brandes led Moline with 14 kills, while Veto added seven and Maddie Determan six. The Maroons' stellar defensive effort was led by Megan DePoorter and Darien Sanders with 15 and 10 digs, respectively.

"We are a very sound defensive team," said Laxton. "That's one thing we work on a lot in practice. We know we have to be that way if we want to make it to state."

Class 3A

U High, West advance: Top-ranked University High and No. 3 Normal West cruised to semifinal victories in the Lincoln Sectional to set up Wednesday's highly-anticipated 6 p.m. championship match.

U High downed No. 6 Lincoln, 25-23, 25-16, while West turned back Rochester, 25-12, 25-20.

University of Illinois recruit Lily Barry had 13 kills for U High (33-5). Lola Clayton registered 14 assists, four digs and two aces while Mo Petelin chipped in 14 assists and Emma Jean Lehen 10 digs.

Ellie Rink paced West (32-6) with 12 kills and 13 digs, while Sydney Sennett had 19 assists and Emma Rink six kills. The Wildcats beat U High in three sets to win the Intercity Tournament in September.

Class 2A

Fieldcrest tops Peotone: Fieldcrest defeated Peotone, 25-20, 25-21, in a Prairie Central Sectional semifinal at Fairbury. The Knights (29-4) meet IVC, which beat Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 25-13, 25-10, in Wednesday's 6 p.m. final.

Class 1A

Hartem moves on: Hartsburg-Emden took a 25-15, 25-17 victory over Princeville in a Brimfield Sectional semifinal match. The Stags advance to face Augusta Southeastern in Wednesday's 6 p.m. final.

LeRoy eliminated: Carlee Claunch contributed 11 kills, seven digs and six assists for LeRoy as Windsor beat the Panthers, 25-23, 25-19, in a St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal at Champaign.

LeRoy (20-10) also received 12 assists and two aces from Haley Cox and six kills from Layla Carr.