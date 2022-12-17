Here's The Pantagraph All-Area Volleyball Team

There were multiple big-time performances on the volleyball court this season, from U High's sectional title win in Class 3A to Fieldcrest's run to the sectional finals in Class 2A to regional titles for Normal West, Normal Community, LeRoy and Lincoln.

Here's a look at the area's top players this season on The Pantagraph All-Area Volleyball team:

FIRST TEAM

Ella Ausmus, 5-10, Sr, MH, Eureka

Unanimous all-HOIC selection who recorded 200 kills, 33 aces, 33.5 blocks and 177 digs.

Lily Barry, 5-7, Sr., OH, University High

Illinois recruit was a four-year regular and this season led Pioneers to Class 3A Elite Eight with 362 kills and 333 digs.

Kerigan Fehr, 5-6, Jr., OH, Prairie Central

Set school single-season records for kills (316) and aces (53) while earning all-Illini Prairie first-team accolades.

Kloe Froebe, 5-9, Jr., OH, Lincoln

All-Central State Eight Conference selection who registered 294 kills and 246 digs despite playing in only 66 of 80 sets.

Sydnie Hernandez, 5-8, Jr., L, Normal West

All-Big 12 selection who led Wildcats' defense with 301 digs to go along with 93 assists and 50 aces.

Rachel Ogunleye, 6-1, Jr., MH, University High

First-team Central State Eight Conference choice who registered 196 kills and 51 blocks for Class 3A No. 1-ranked Pioneers.

Paige Peterson, 6-1, Sr., MH, Central Catholic

Repeat All-Area first-team selection who supplied 219 kills and 66 blocks while making Illini Prairie Conference first team.

Olivia Price, 6-0, Sr., S, Normal Community

Grand Canyon recruit helped Iron win Class 4A Regional thanks to 293 assists, 216 kills, 129 digs, 49 aces and 38 blocks.

Ellie Rink, 6-0, So., OH, Normal West

Stepped into bigger role this season and delivered with 403 kills and 268 digs in making Class 3A All-State second team.

Sydney Sennett, 6-0, Sr., S, Normal West

Morehead State recruit set school assist records for single season (753) and career (2,308) while earning Class 3A All-State honors.

Hailey Warfel, 5-10, Jr., S/H, Tri-Valley

Sparked Vikings to HOIC regular-season championship and unanimous all-league pick with 363 assists and 201 kills.

Allie Wiesenhofer, 5-7, Jr., OH, Fieldcrest

Consistent all-around force who supplied 243 digs and 259 digs while leading the Knights to Class 2A sectional championship game.

SECOND TEAM

Katie Barger, 5-8, Sr., OH, Bloomington: A two-time Big 12 Conference all-star selection led Raiders in kills, digs and assists.

Carlee Claunch, 5-7, Sr., OH/S, LeRoy: First-team HOIC performer hit at a .351 clip with 196 kills to go with 282 assists.

Cassie Crabtree, 5-7, Sr., OH, Hartsburg-Emden: Four-year starter and first-team all-Tomahawk Conference selection.

Libby Detwiler, 5-10, Jr., MH, Tri-Valley: Strong presence in middle for HOIC champions with 295 kills and 41 blocks.

Sophia Feeney, 5-4, Sr., S, Normal Community: All-Big 12 Conference selection who provided 411 assists and 172 digs.

Caroline Leak, 5-10, Sr., S/OH, University High: Battled through injury to contribute 219 assists, 133 digs, 127 kills and 32 aces in 57 sets.

Kortney Harms, 5-10, Sr., S, Flanagan-Cornell: Sparked the Falcons with 310 kills, 225 assists, 190 assists and 41 aces.

Makenzie Pflederer, 5-8, Sr., OH/DS, Tremont: ICC recruit and all-HOIC pick who recorded 226 kills and 177 digs.

Avery Poppe, 5-8, Fr., OH, Lexington: Stellar first season resulted in 292 kills and 416 digs while making all-HOIC first team.

Aubrey Phillips, 5-9, So., MH, El Paso-Gridley: Unanimous all-HOIC selection with .490 hitting percentage and 39 blocks.

Addi Swadinsky, 5-8, Sr., OH, Dee-Mack: Two-time all-HOIC first-team pick who led the Chiefs with 232 kills.

Rilee Talty, 5-7, Jr., L, Streator: Illinois State Eight Conference first-team choice thanks to 537 digs and 32 aces.

HONORABLE MENTION

BLUE RIDGE — Gracie Shaffer

CENTRAL CATHOLIC — Izzy Niepagen.

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN — Grace Masters, Carsyn Witt, Karis Wolfe.

DWIGHT — Kassy Kodat

HARTSBURG-EMDEN — Addie Beekman

STREATOR — Emma Rambo

TREMONT — Whitney Rumbold

UNIVERSITY HIGH — Levyn Snow

Players were nominated by their coaches.

