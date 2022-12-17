 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here's The Pantagraph All-Area Volleyball Team

  • 0
SENNETT SERVE

Normal West senior Sydney Sennett serves against University High during the Class 3A Lincoln Sectional championship match.

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

There were multiple big-time performances on the volleyball court this season, from U High's sectional title win in Class 3A to Fieldcrest's run to the sectional finals in Class 2A to regional titles for Normal West, Normal Community, LeRoy and Lincoln.

Here's a look at the area's top players this season on The Pantagraph All-Area Volleyball team:

FIRST TEAM

092222-wcj-spt-eurekavolleyball

GETTING READY – Allison deFreese of Eureka preps a set as teammate Ella Ausmus gets in position for a kill in the hosts’ sweep of guest Heyworth this past week.

Ella Ausmus, 5-10, Sr, MH, Eureka

Unanimous all-HOIC selection who recorded 200 kills, 33 aces, 33.5 blocks and 177 digs. 

BARRY VS WEST

University High senior Lily Barry prepares to serve during Wednesday's Class 3A Lincoln Volleyball Sectional championship match against Normal West. Barry's 11 kills and seven digs helped the Pioneers to an 18-25, 25-17, 25-20 victory to advance to Friday's Chatham Glenwood Super-Sectional against Taylorville. 

Lily Barry, 5-7, Sr., OH, University High

Illinois recruit was a four-year regular and this season led Pioneers to Class 3A Elite Eight with 362 kills and 333 digs.

Kerigan Fehr, 5-6, Jr., OH, Prairie Central

Set school single-season records for kills (316) and aces (53) while earning all-Illini Prairie first-team accolades. 

Kloe Froebe, 5-9, Jr., OH, Lincoln

All-Central State Eight Conference selection who registered 294 kills and 246 digs despite playing in only 66 of 80 sets.

HERNANDEZ SECTIONAL

Normal West's Sydnie Hernandez watches the action in the Class 3A Lincoln Sectional.

Sydnie Hernandez, 5-8, Jr., L, Normal West

All-Big 12 selection who led Wildcats' defense with 301 digs to go along with 93 assists and 50 aces.  

OGUNLEYE SPIKE

University High's Rachel Ogunleye (9) launches a spike against Normal West in the Class 3A Lincoln Sectional championship match.

Rachel Ogunleye, 6-1, Jr., MH, University High

First-team Central State Eight Conference choice who registered 196 kills and 51 blocks for Class 3A No. 1-ranked Pioneers. 

Paige Peterson, 6-1, Sr., MH, Central Catholic

Repeat All-Area first-team selection who supplied 219 kills and 66 blocks while making Illini Prairie Conference first team.

Intercity volleyball 7

Normal Community's Olivia Price (5) sets to a teammate against Central Catholic in the Intercity Tournament.

Olivia Price, 6-0, Sr., S, Normal Community

Grand Canyon recruit helped Iron win Class 4A Regional thanks to 293 assists, 216 kills, 129 digs, 49 aces and 38 blocks.

ELLIE RINK SECT

Normal West sophomore Ellie Rink encourages her teammates during the Class 3A Lincoln Sectional championship match against University High.

Ellie Rink, 6-0, So., OH, Normal West

Stepped into bigger role this season and delivered with 403 kills and 268 digs in making Class 3A All-State second team. 

Sydney Sennett, 6-0, Sr., S, Normal West

Morehead State recruit set school assist records for single season (753) and career (2,308) while earning Class 3A All-State honors.

Tri-Valley volleyball

Tri-Valley's Hailey Warfel goes airborne to deliver a set against Eureka last Saturday in the championship match of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament in Mackinaw.

Hailey Warfel, 5-10, Jr., S/H, Tri-Valley

Sparked Vikings to HOIC regular-season championship and unanimous all-league pick with 363 assists and 201 kills.

111022-wcj-spt-volleyball

TAKING A SWING – Fieldcrest’s Allie Wiesenhofer goes up for a kill during Wednesday’s Prairie Central Sectional final in Fairbury. The Knights were dropped in straight sets by Illinois Valley Central.

Allie Wiesenhofer, 5-7, Jr., OH, Fieldcrest

Consistent all-around force who supplied 243 digs and 259 digs while leading the Knights to Class 2A sectional championship game.

SECOND TEAM

Katie Barger, 5-8, Sr., OH, Bloomington: A two-time Big 12 Conference all-star selection led Raiders in kills, digs and assists.

Carlee Claunch, 5-7, Sr., OH/S, LeRoy: First-team HOIC performer hit at a .351 clip with 196 kills to go with 282 assists.

Cassie Crabtree, 5-7, Sr., OH, Hartsburg-Emden: Four-year starter and first-team all-Tomahawk Conference selection.

Libby Detwiler, 5-10, Jr., MH, Tri-Valley: Strong presence in middle for HOIC champions with 295 kills and 41 blocks.

Sophia Feeney, 5-4, Sr., S, Normal Community: All-Big 12 Conference selection who provided 411 assists and 172 digs.

Caroline Leak, 5-10, Sr., S/OH, University High: Battled through injury to contribute 219 assists, 133 digs, 127 kills and 32 aces in 57 sets.

Kortney Harms, 5-10, Sr., S, Flanagan-Cornell: Sparked the Falcons with 310 kills, 225 assists, 190 assists and 41 aces.

Makenzie Pflederer, 5-8, Sr., OH/DS, Tremont: ICC recruit and all-HOIC pick who recorded 226 kills and 177 digs.

Avery Poppe, 5-8, Fr., OH, Lexington: Stellar first season resulted in 292 kills and 416 digs while making all-HOIC first team.

Aubrey Phillips, 5-9, So., MH, El Paso-Gridley: Unanimous all-HOIC selection with .490 hitting percentage and 39 blocks.

Addi Swadinsky, 5-8, Sr., OH, Dee-Mack: Two-time all-HOIC first-team pick who led the Chiefs with 232 kills.

Rilee Talty, 5-7, Jr., L, Streator: Illinois State Eight Conference first-team choice thanks to 537 digs and 32 aces.

HONORABLE MENTION 

BLUE RIDGE — Gracie Shaffer 

CENTRAL CATHOLIC — Izzy Niepagen.

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN — Grace Masters, Carsyn Witt, Karis Wolfe. 

DWIGHT — Kassy Kodat

HARTSBURG-EMDEN — Addie Beekman 

STREATOR — Emma Rambo

TREMONT — Whitney Rumbold

UNIVERSITY HIGH — Levyn Snow 

Players were nominated by their coaches.

