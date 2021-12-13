 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

Here's The Pantagraph All-Area Volleyball Team 🏐

  • 0

FIRST TEAM

Lily Barry, 5-7, Jr., OH, University High

072121-blm-spt-2lilybarry

University High rising junior Lily Barry practices serving the ball at the Pioneers' camp in the U High Gym. Barry is a first-team all-area selection.

All-Central State 8 pick and Illinois recruit recorded 260 kills and 216 digs for 26-9 Pioneers.

Avah Classen, 5-9, Sr., S/OH, Hartsburg-Emden

Parkland recruit was conference MVP thanks to 736 assists, 66 kills, 49 digs, 48 blocks.

Abby Embry, 5-4, Sr., L, University High

111519-blm-spt-13uhvolley

University High School's Abby Embry laughs during the volleyball team's practice for the state tournament Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Redbird Arena. Embry is a first-team all-area selection in 2021

Headed for Heartland as all-Central State 8 first-team pick had 352 digs and 34 serve receive errors on 398 attempts

Averie Hernandez, 6-2, Sr., OH, Normal West

Averie Hernandez 1 110521.JPG

Normal West's Averie Hernandez (10) the second set on Friday against Taylorville during the Class 3A Taylorville Super-Sectional. Hernandez is a first-team all-area selection.

Northwestern recruit and first-team All-Stater powered West to Class 3A third-place finish with 472 kills and 275 digs

Kate Kraft, 5-10, Sr., OH, Normal Community

Came back strong after missing spring season with ACL injury, helped NCHS to Big 12 title with 269 kills and 249 digs. 

Isabelle McCormick, 5-8, Sr., L, Normal Community

North Dakota recruit was a four-year all-Big 12 pick who provided 352 digs and 88 assists for league champion.

Paige Peterson, 6-1, Jr., MH, Central Catholic

Illini Prairie Conference first-team choice supplied a .303 hitting percentage for the 17-15-1 Saints.

Delaney Phillips, 5-9, Sr., OH, Eureka

032521-wcj-spt-eurekavolleyball

Eureka’s Delaney Phillips tries to execute a tip earlier this season. Phillips is a first-team all-area selection.

Unanimous HOIC first-team selection who provided 239 kills, 215 digs, 42 aces and 23 blocks. 

Sydney Sennett, 6-0, Jr., S, Normal West

111321-blm-spt-3westbelvidere

Normal West setter Sydney Sennett returns the ball against Belvidere North during their Class 3A Volleyball State Tournament semifinal match at Redbird Arena on Friday. Sennett is a first-team all-area selection.

All-Big 12 first-teamer established school single-season assist record of 830 to go with 154 digs, 63 kills, 39 aces and 30 blocks.

Addison Swadinsky, 5-8, Jr., OH, Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Registered 202 kills and 240 digs while becoming unanimous all-HOIC selection for the Chiefs.

Landy Warfel, 5-11, Sr., OH-S, Tri-Valley

Parkland recruit led the Vikings with 241 kills and 378 assists to go with 217 digs and provided three triple-doubles.

Allie Wiesenhofer, 5-8, So., OH, Fieldcrest

090921-wcj-spt-volleyballtwo

Fieldcrest’s Allie Wiesenhofer uncorks a kill attempt earlier this season. Wiesenhofer is a first-team all-area selection.

Unanimous all-HOIC first-team pick thanks to 229 kills, 153 digs, 34 assists and 25 blocks.

SECOND TEAM

Katie Barger, 5-8, Jr., OH, Bloomington: Big 12 first-team choice led Raiders with 167 kills and 164 digs.

Mallory Cyrulik

Cyrulik

Mallory Cyrulik, 6-0, Sr., MH, Clinton: All-CIC pick paced Maroons with 181 kills, 238 digs and 40 blocks.

Sophia Feeney, 5-4, Jr., S, Normal Community: A three-time all-Big 12 first-team choice provided 424 assists and 204 digs. 

Kloe Froebe

Froebe

Kloe Froebe, 5-9, So., OH, Lincoln: Ranked third in the Apollo Conference with 271 kills and eighth with 252 digs.

Holly McDonald, 6-0, Sr. MB/OH, Eureka: First-team HOIC performer recorded 167 kills, 52 blocks and 191 digs.

Izzie Niepagen, 5-9, So., OH, Central Catholic: Illini Prairie Conference second-team pick paced the Saints with 52 aces.

Makenzie Pflederer, 5-7, Jr., OH, Tremont: First-team HOIC pick helped the Turks win league title with 193 kills and 230 digs.

111321-blm-spt-7westbelvidere

Normal West's Ellie Rink (8) spikes the ball past Belvidere North's Rachel Scott (16) during their IHSA 3A semifinal game at Redbird Arena, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rink is a second-team all-area selection.

Ellie Rink, 5-10, Fr., OH, Normal West: Made immediate impact and named All-Big 12 first team thanks to 175 kills, 204 digs and 24 blocks.

Anna Porritt, 5-7, Sr., S, Tremont: Guided Turks to HOIC title with 350 assists and 183 digs while making all-league first team.

Ella Sibert, 5-9, Sr., OH, Woodland: Tri-County Conference Player of Year led 21-9 Warriors with 153 kills and 55 blocks.

Livia Tate, 5-11, Sr., MB, University High: Culver Stockton recruit and Central State 8 first-team pick registered 136 kills and 65 blocks.  

Alexis Wade, 5-7, Jr., OH, Mount Pulaski: First-team Tomahawk Conference pick sparked Toppers with 205 kills, 51 blocks and 380 digs.

Hailey Warfel, 5-10, So., S/RS, Tri-Valley: The younger Warfel sister also was all-HOIC first team with 333 assists, 178 kills and 43 aces.

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Ridge — Jaclyn Pearl

Cornerstone Christian — Janani Dharmarajan, Carsyn Witt

Fieldcrest — Ashlyn May

Hartsburg-Emden — Gentri Fangmeier

LeRoy — Carlee Claunch

Lincoln — Ava Gorens, Becca Heitzig, Regan Godfrey

Normal West — Sydnie Hernandez

Pontiac — Brooke Fox

Tremont — Whitney Rumbold.

U High — Caroline Leak

Woodland — Jenna Easton

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News