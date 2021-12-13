Here's The Pantagraph All-Area Volleyball Team 🏐

FIRST TEAM

Lily Barry, 5-7, Jr., OH, University High

All-Central State 8 pick and Illinois recruit recorded 260 kills and 216 digs for 26-9 Pioneers.

Avah Classen, 5-9, Sr., S/OH, Hartsburg-Emden

Parkland recruit was conference MVP thanks to 736 assists, 66 kills, 49 digs, 48 blocks.

Abby Embry, 5-4, Sr., L, University High

Headed for Heartland as all-Central State 8 first-team pick had 352 digs and 34 serve receive errors on 398 attempts

Averie Hernandez, 6-2, Sr., OH, Normal West

Northwestern recruit and first-team All-Stater powered West to Class 3A third-place finish with 472 kills and 275 digs

Kate Kraft, 5-10, Sr., OH, Normal Community

Came back strong after missing spring season with ACL injury, helped NCHS to Big 12 title with 269 kills and 249 digs.

Isabelle McCormick, 5-8, Sr., L, Normal Community

North Dakota recruit was a four-year all-Big 12 pick who provided 352 digs and 88 assists for league champion.

Paige Peterson, 6-1, Jr., MH, Central Catholic

Illini Prairie Conference first-team choice supplied a .303 hitting percentage for the 17-15-1 Saints.

Delaney Phillips, 5-9, Sr., OH, Eureka

Unanimous HOIC first-team selection who provided 239 kills, 215 digs, 42 aces and 23 blocks.

Sydney Sennett, 6-0, Jr., S, Normal West

All-Big 12 first-teamer established school single-season assist record of 830 to go with 154 digs, 63 kills, 39 aces and 30 blocks.

Addison Swadinsky, 5-8, Jr., OH, Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Registered 202 kills and 240 digs while becoming unanimous all-HOIC selection for the Chiefs.

Landy Warfel, 5-11, Sr., OH-S, Tri-Valley

Parkland recruit led the Vikings with 241 kills and 378 assists to go with 217 digs and provided three triple-doubles.

Allie Wiesenhofer, 5-8, So., OH, Fieldcrest

Unanimous all-HOIC first-team pick thanks to 229 kills, 153 digs, 34 assists and 25 blocks.

SECOND TEAM

Katie Barger, 5-8, Jr., OH, Bloomington: Big 12 first-team choice led Raiders with 167 kills and 164 digs.

Mallory Cyrulik, 6-0, Sr., MH, Clinton: All-CIC pick paced Maroons with 181 kills, 238 digs and 40 blocks.

Sophia Feeney, 5-4, Jr., S, Normal Community: A three-time all-Big 12 first-team choice provided 424 assists and 204 digs.

Kloe Froebe, 5-9, So., OH, Lincoln: Ranked third in the Apollo Conference with 271 kills and eighth with 252 digs.

Holly McDonald, 6-0, Sr. MB/OH, Eureka: First-team HOIC performer recorded 167 kills, 52 blocks and 191 digs.

Izzie Niepagen, 5-9, So., OH, Central Catholic: Illini Prairie Conference second-team pick paced the Saints with 52 aces.

Makenzie Pflederer, 5-7, Jr., OH, Tremont: First-team HOIC pick helped the Turks win league title with 193 kills and 230 digs.

Ellie Rink, 5-10, Fr., OH, Normal West: Made immediate impact and named All-Big 12 first team thanks to 175 kills, 204 digs and 24 blocks.

Anna Porritt, 5-7, Sr., S, Tremont: Guided Turks to HOIC title with 350 assists and 183 digs while making all-league first team.

Ella Sibert, 5-9, Sr., OH, Woodland: Tri-County Conference Player of Year led 21-9 Warriors with 153 kills and 55 blocks.

Livia Tate, 5-11, Sr., MB, University High: Culver Stockton recruit and Central State 8 first-team pick registered 136 kills and 65 blocks.

Alexis Wade, 5-7, Jr., OH, Mount Pulaski: First-team Tomahawk Conference pick sparked Toppers with 205 kills, 51 blocks and 380 digs.

Hailey Warfel, 5-10, So., S/RS, Tri-Valley: The younger Warfel sister also was all-HOIC first team with 333 assists, 178 kills and 43 aces.

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Ridge — Jaclyn Pearl

Cornerstone Christian — Janani Dharmarajan, Carsyn Witt

Fieldcrest — Ashlyn May

Hartsburg-Emden — Gentri Fangmeier

LeRoy — Carlee Claunch

Lincoln — Ava Gorens, Becca Heitzig, Regan Godfrey

Normal West — Sydnie Hernandez

Pontiac — Brooke Fox

Tremont — Whitney Rumbold.

U High — Caroline Leak

Woodland — Jenna Easton

