Here's The Pantagraph All-Area Volleyball Team 🏐

FIRST TEAM Lily Barry, 5-7, Jr., OH, University High
University High rising junior Lily Barry practices serving the ball at the Pioneers' camp in the U High Gym. Barry is a first-team all-area selection.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
All-Central State 8 pick and Illinois recruit recorded 260 kills and 216 digs for 26-9 Pioneers.
Avah Classen, 5-9, Sr., S/OH, Hartsburg-Emden
Parkland recruit was conference MVP thanks to 736 assists, 66 kills, 49 digs, 48 blocks.
Abby Embry, 5-4, Sr., L, University High
University High School's Abby Embry laughs during the volleyball team's practice for the state tournament Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Redbird Arena. Embry is a first-team all-area selection in 2021
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Headed for Heartland as all-Central State 8 first-team pick had 352 digs and 34 serve receive errors on 398 attempts
Averie Hernandez, 6-2, Sr., OH, Normal West
Normal West's Averie Hernandez (10) the second set on Friday against Taylorville during the Class 3A Taylorville Super-Sectional. Hernandez is a first-team all-area selection.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Northwestern recruit and first-team All-Stater powered West to Class 3A third-place finish with 472 kills and 275 digs
Kate Kraft, 5-10, Sr., OH, Normal Community
Came back strong after missing spring season with ACL injury, helped NCHS to Big 12 title with 269 kills and 249 digs.
Isabelle McCormick, 5-8, Sr., L, Normal Community
North Dakota recruit was a four-year all-Big 12 pick who provided 352 digs and 88 assists for league champion.
Paige Peterson, 6-1, Jr., MH, Central Catholic
Illini Prairie Conference first-team choice supplied a .303 hitting percentage for the 17-15-1 Saints.
Delaney Phillips, 5-9, Sr., OH, Eureka
Eureka’s Delaney Phillips tries to execute a tip earlier this season. Phillips is a first-team all-area selection.
FOR THE JOURNAL/TNT PHOTO
Unanimous HOIC first-team selection who provided 239 kills, 215 digs, 42 aces and 23 blocks.
Sydney Sennett, 6-0, Jr., S, Normal West
Normal West setter Sydney Sennett returns the ball against Belvidere North during their Class 3A Volleyball State Tournament semifinal match at Redbird Arena on Friday. Sennett is a first-team all-area selection.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
All-Big 12 first-teamer established school single-season assist record of 830 to go with 154 digs, 63 kills, 39 aces and 30 blocks.
Addison Swadinsky, 5-8, Jr., OH, Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Registered 202 kills and 240 digs while becoming unanimous all-HOIC selection for the Chiefs.
Landy Warfel, 5-11, Sr., OH-S, Tri-Valley
Parkland recruit led the Vikings with 241 kills and 378 assists to go with 217 digs and provided three triple-doubles.
Allie Wiesenhofer, 5-8, So., OH, Fieldcrest
Fieldcrest’s Allie Wiesenhofer uncorks a kill attempt earlier this season. Wiesenhofer is a first-team all-area selection.
FOR THE JOURNAL/TNT PHOTO
Unanimous all-HOIC first-team pick thanks to 229 kills, 153 digs, 34 assists and 25 blocks.
SECOND TEAM Katie Barger, 5-8, Jr., OH, Bloomington: Big 12 first-team choice led Raiders with 167 kills and 164 digs. Mallory Cyrulik, 6-0, Sr., MH, Clinton: All-CIC pick paced Maroons with 181 kills, 238 digs and 40 blocks. Sophia Feeney, 5-4, Jr., S, Normal Community: A three-time all-Big 12 first-team choice provided 424 assists and 204 digs. Kloe Froebe, 5-9, So., OH, Lincoln: Ranked third in the Apollo Conference with 271 kills and eighth with 252 digs. Holly McDonald, 6-0, Sr. MB/OH, Eureka: First-team HOIC performer recorded 167 kills, 52 blocks and 191 digs. Izzie Niepagen, 5-9, So., OH, Central Catholic: Illini Prairie Conference second-team pick paced the Saints with 52 aces. Makenzie Pflederer, 5-7, Jr., OH, Tremont: First-team HOIC pick helped the Turks win league title with 193 kills and 230 digs.
Normal West's Ellie Rink (8) spikes the ball past Belvidere North's Rachel Scott (16) during their IHSA 3A semifinal game at Redbird Arena, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rink is a second-team all-area selection.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ellie Rink, 5-10, Fr., OH, Normal West: Made immediate impact and named All-Big 12 first team thanks to 175 kills, 204 digs and 24 blocks. Anna Porritt, 5-7, Sr., S, Tremont: Guided Turks to HOIC title with 350 assists and 183 digs while making all-league first team. Ella Sibert, 5-9, Sr., OH, Woodland: Tri-County Conference Player of Year led 21-9 Warriors with 153 kills and 55 blocks. Livia Tate, 5-11, Sr., MB, University High: Culver Stockton recruit and Central State 8 first-team pick registered 136 kills and 65 blocks. Alexis Wade, 5-7, Jr., OH, Mount Pulaski: First-team Tomahawk Conference pick sparked Toppers with 205 kills, 51 blocks and 380 digs. Hailey Warfel, 5-10, So., S/RS, Tri-Valley: The younger Warfel sister also was all-HOIC first team with 333 assists, 178 kills and 43 aces. HONORABLE MENTION
Blue Ridge — Jaclyn Pearl
Cornerstone Christian — Janani Dharmarajan, Carsyn Witt
Hartsburg-Emden — Gentri Fangmeier
Lincoln — Ava Gorens, Becca Heitzig, Regan Godfrey
Normal West — Sydnie Hernandez
Tremont — Whitney Rumbold.
Photos: Normal West volleyball to play for third place game at IHSA championship
111321-blm-spt-9westbelvidere
Normal West hitter Averie Hernandez, right, spikes the ball against Belvidere North's Rachel Scott (16) during their IHSA 3A semifinal game at Redbird Arena, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111321-blm-spt-1westbelvidere
Normal West hitter Averie Hernandez, right, spikes the ball past Belvidere North's Ava Irvin (2) during their Class 3A State Volley Tournament semifinal game at Redbird Arena on Friday. Belvidere North won, 25-18, 25-17, as West moved on to the third-place match Saturday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111321-blm-loc-1westfans
The Normal Community West High School Wildcat mascot leads fans in cheering for their girls volleyball team before the start of their IHSA semifinal 3A championship game against Belvidere North on Friday at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University campus in Normal. Belvidere North won sending West to the third-place match Saturday.
For coverage see Sports. For a photo gallery, go to Pantagraph.com.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111321-blm-spt-3westbelvidere
Normal West setter Sydney Sennett returns the ball against Belvidere North during their Class 3A Volleyball State Tournament semifinal match at Redbird Arena on Friday. Sennett is a first-team all-area selection.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111321-blm-spt-4westbelvidere
Normal West hitter Averie Hernandez and Ashlyn Hicks attempt to stop a spike from Belvidere North during their IHSA 3A semifinal game at Redbird Arena, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111321-blm-spt-5westbelvidere
Normal West's Emma Rink (18) and Ashlyn Hicks (20) attempt to stop a spike from Belvidere North's Grace Betke (5) during their IHSA 3A semifinal game at Redbird Arena, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111321-blm-spt-7westbelvidere
Normal West's Ellie Rink (8) spikes the ball past Belvidere North's Rachel Scott (16) during their IHSA 3A semifinal game at Redbird Arena, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rink is a second-team all-area selection.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111321-blm-spt-8westbelvidere
Normal West coach Kelsey Mueller instructs her players against Belvidere North during their IHSA 3A semifinal game at Redbird Arena, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111321-blm-spt-10westbelvidere
Normal West fans were a little deflated as Belvidere North's team appeared ready to win their their IHSA 3A semifinal game at Redbird Arena, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Belvidere North won, 25-18, 25-17, as West moved on to the third place game Saturday afternoon.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111321-blm-spt-6westbelvidere
Normal West's Emma Rink attempts to stop a spike from a Belvidere North player during their IHSA 3A semifinal game at Redbird Arena, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111321-blm-spt-2westbelvidere
The Normal West girls volleyball team held their head up high as the Belvidere North team celebrates after winning their Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament semifinal match at Redbird Arena on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
PHOTOS: Normal West volleyball wins 3A Taylorville Super-Sectional
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West head volleyball coach Kelsey Mueller talks to sophomore Sydnie Hernandez during the Class 3A Taylorville Super-Sectional. The Wildcats face Belvidere North at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Redbird Arena in a state tournament semifinal match.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West sophomore libero Sydnie Hernandez reaches low for a dig during the Wildcats' Class 3A Super-Sectional victory at Taylorville.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West's Ellie Rink (8), Ashlyn Hicks (20), Emma Rink (18), Averie Hernandez (right) and Sydnie Hernandez (9) celebrate match point against Taylorville in the super-sectional that advanced the Wildcats to their first state finals since 1995.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Normal West at Taylorville 3A Super-Sectional
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!