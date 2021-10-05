Waverly South County gallops past New Berlin 2-1

No quarter was granted as Waverly South County blunted New Berlin's plans 2-1 on October 5 in Illinois girls high school volleyball.
Recently on September 27 , New Berlin squared up on Riverton in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
