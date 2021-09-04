Vice-grip defense fuels Pleasant Plains' win over Collinsville 2-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Pleasant Plains squeeze Collinsville 2-0 in a shutout effort for an Illinois girls volleyball victory on September 4.
Recently on August 30 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.