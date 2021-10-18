Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin designs winning blueprint on Williamsville 2-1

Riding a wave of production, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dunked Williamsville 2-1 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High on October 18 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.
