Score no more: Peoria Notre Dame's defense breaks down Bloomington 2-0

No worries, Peoria Notre Dame's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Bloomington during this Illinois girls high school volleyball game.
The last time Bloomington and Peoria Notre Dame played in a 2-0 game on September 9, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 3 , Bloomington squared off with Staunton in a volleyball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.