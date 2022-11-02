Pleasant Plains tells Williamsville "No Soup For You" in shutout 2-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Williamsville on the scoreboard because Pleasant Plains wouldn't allow it in a 2-0 shutout in Illinois girls volleyball on November 2.
