Pleasant Plains stonewalls Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 2-0

Pleasant Plains corralled Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense and never let go to fuel a 2-0 victory in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on October 25.
Recently on October 19, Pleasant Plains squared off with Springfield Lutheran in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.