Pleasant Plains drops zeroes on Springfield Lutheran 2-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Springfield Lutheran as it was blanked 2-0 by Pleasant Plains for an Illinois girls volleyball victory on October 19.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Springfield Lutheran played in a 2-1 game on September 30, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on October 11, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Hartsburg-Emden and Pleasant Plains took on Riverton on October 13 at Pleasant Plains High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

