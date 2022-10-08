Normal University exerts defensive dominance to doom Williamsville 2-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Williamsville on the scoreboard because Normal University wouldn't allow it in a 2-0 shutout in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on October 8.

