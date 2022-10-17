Normal University cancels check from Metamora 2-1

Normal University collected a solid win over Metamora in a 2-1 verdict for an Illinois girls volleyball victory on October 17.
In recent action on October 8, Metamora faced off against Pleasant Plains and Normal University took on Williamsville on October 8 at Normal University High School. For more, click here.
