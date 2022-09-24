 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Normal University blanks Bloomington 2-0

  • 0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Normal University squeeze Bloomington 2-0 in a shutout performance in Illinois girls volleyball action on September 24.

Last season, Normal University and Bloomington faced off on September 25, 2021 at Normal University High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 13 , Bloomington squared off with Peoria Notre Dame in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News