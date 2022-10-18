 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal baffles Bloomington 2-0

Normal's defense kept Bloomington under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 2-0 decision during this Illinois girls high school volleyball game.

Last season, Normal and Bloomington squared off with October 14, 2021 at Bloomington High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 13, Bloomington squared off with Normal West in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

