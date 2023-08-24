Arcola shuts out Casey-Westfield 2-0

Defense dominated as Arcola pitched a 2-0 shutout of Casey-Westfield on Aug. 24 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.

Pana posts win at Olney Richland County's expense 2-1

Pana collected a solid win over Olney Richland County in a 2-1 verdict in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on Aug. 24.

Pleasant Plains knocks out victory beat against Rochester 2-1

Pleasant Plains collected a solid win over Rochester in a 2-1 verdict in Illinois girls volleyball on Aug. 24.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Rochester squared off on Oct. 17, 2022 at Rochester High School.

Washington pushes over Bloomington 2-1

Washington handed Bloomington a tough 2-1 loss during this Illinois girls high school volleyball game.

The last time Washington and Bloomington played in a 2-0 game on Aug. 26, 2021.

