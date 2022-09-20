Denied: Pleasant Plains blunts Auburn on scoreboard 2-0

Pleasant Plains didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Auburn's attack in a virtuoso 2-0 performance in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on September 20.
