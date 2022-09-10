Denied: Darien Hinsdale South blunts Bloomington on scoreboard 2-0

Darien Hinsdale South's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Bloomington 2-0 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup.
Last season, Bloomington and Darien Hinsdale South squared off with October 9, 2021 at Darien Hinsdale South High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on September 3 , Bloomington squared off with Staunton in a volleyball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.