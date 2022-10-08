Clean sheet: Metamora doesn't allow Pleasant Plains a point 2-0

Defense dominated as Metamora pitched a 2-0 shutout of Pleasant Plains on October 8 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Metamora squared off with October 9, 2021 at Metamora High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 29, Pleasant Plains faced off against Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central and Metamora took on Washington on September 29 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.