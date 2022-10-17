Boxed in: Robinson's defense bottles Charleston's attack 2-0

Robinson played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Charleston on October 17 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.
Last season, Charleston and Robinson faced off on October 18, 2021 at Charleston High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
