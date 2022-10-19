Boxed in: Pleasant Plains' defense bottles Springfield Lutheran's attack 2-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Pleasant Plains shutout Springfield Lutheran 2-0 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on October 19.
