Bloomington hustles by Darien Hinsdale South in victory 2-1

Bloomington put together a victorious gameplan to stop Darien Hinsdale South 2-1 on October 9 in Illinois girls high school volleyball.
Recently on September 30 , Bloomington squared up on Danville in a volleyball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.