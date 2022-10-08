Abracadabra: Metamora makes Normal University's offense disappear 2-0

No worries, Metamora's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 2-0 shutout of Normal University in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on October 8.
In recent action on September 24, Normal University faced off against Bloomington and Metamora took on Washington on September 29 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap
