University High volleyball makes strong rebound from Intercity Tournament loss

A loss to Normal West on Sept. 24 cost the University High School volleyball team the Intercity Tournament championship.

The Pioneers are 14-2 since that defeat and are the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A entering Thursday’s title match of the Rantoul Regional against No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour.

“The team reacted in a good way,” U High coach Mike Bolhuis said of the loss to West. “We took a look at the match and figured out what we could do better the next time, and the girls have worked hard at getting better at those things.”

The 31-5 Pioneers are led by the 303 kills and 285 digs of University of Illinois recruit Lily Barry. Levyn Snow has contributed 167 kills, Rachel Ogunleye 157, Laney Snow 129 and Caroline Leak 101.

Lola Clayton has 39 aces and 388 assists, Emma Jean Lehnen 183 digs, Ogunleye 45 blocks and Isabella McKinney 63 aces.

“They understand that we need to have as competitive of an environment as possible in practice to help prepare them for some of the matches they will be playing in postseason,” Bolhuis said. “I've really liked how our serve receive has improved and come along and hopefully we see that in these matches.”

U High could meet No. 3-ranked West (29-6) again Wednesday in the championship match of the Lincoln Sectional. But it’s no easy road to get there.

Along with Mahomet-Seymour (31-3) , the Pioneers might run into No. 6 Lincoln (28-6) before facing the Wildcats.

Tri-Valley wins HOIC

Tri-Valley won last weekend’s Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament and enters Thursday's 2A Fieldcrest Regional championship match against the host school with a 30-3-1 record.

“There were several teams that beat them last year they really wanted to see if they improved enough to beat them,” said Vikings coach Donna Dulle, the second winningest coach in state history who spent most of her coaching career at Mount Pulaski.

“There were some really strong teams in the HOIC this year. To come away with those victories felt pretty good to them. It was a sense of accomplishment.”

Tri-Valley has effective blockers in the middle in Libby Detweiler and Emma Witte with Raimey Owens and Aimee Horn as outside hitters.

The kills leaders have been Hayley Warfel and Detweiler. Warfel also shares the setting duties with Reagan Neitzel.

“Hayley set last year and did a nice job,” said Dulle. “Reagan is very athletic, very quick. She does a nice job putting the ball where it needs to be.”

Other key players for the Vikings have been Tayler Peak, Ella Cryer, Reagan Owens, Braylynn Humphrey and libero Jenna Jensen.

NCHS swimmers second at Big 12

Normal Community took second place, Normal West third and Bloomington fifth in the Big 12 Conference Swim Meet last weekend in Peoria. Champaign Central was the team champion.

West diver Marnie Howard set a conference record while winning the diving competition with 473.75 points.

NCHS sophomore Kenna Malinowski touched first in the 50 freestyle (24.36) and 100 freestyle (54.32). In the 500 free, the Iron’s Nina Osborne was victorious with a time of 5:33.9.

BHS’ Allison Straub won the 100 butterfly in 1:00.13.

Saints name baseball coach

Central Catholic has named Josh Miller its new head baseball coach.

Miller is a Birmingham, Alabama, native who moved to Bloomington with his wife Rachael in 2021. He works at Central Catholic as a paraprofessional.

“I am honored and humbled to be a part of this community of faith. I understand the importance of Central Catholic’s mission, and I am so excited to share the love of the game with these teenagers,” said Miller. “It is my hope to not only establish a positive culture and successful baseball program, but to also consistently display the values that we hold firm in our Catholic faith to our teens and community.”

Central Catholic athletic director Nate Thomas believes that Miller will be a positive addition to the Saints baseball program.

"Coach Miller is one of the top up-and-coming coaches in our area and has the personality, passion, and baseball background to lead Central Catholic baseball to the next level,” Thomas said. “His ability to connect with students, as well as his enthusiasm for the mission and vision of our school, make me excited for the future of Saints baseball."

Holiday Classic field announced

The State Farm Holiday Classic has announced a tournament field that includes three state champions, two more state trophy winners and 17 teams overall that were state-ranked in the final polls.

The tournament will be held Dec. 27-30 at various Bloomington-Normal sites and features small school and large school 16-team brackets for both boys and girls.

It is the 25th girls tournament and organizers are picking an all-quarter century team. Voting is available at theclassic.org/vote25/.

The small school girls field boasts reigning 1A state champion Brimfield and 2A second-place Winnebago. Area teams in the bracket are Central Catholic, University High, El Paso-Gridley and Olympia.

Class 3A state champion Mundelein Carmel is part of the large school girls field along with third place Morton. Normal Community, Normal West and Bloomington are back in the bracket.

EPG, Tri-Valley, Central Catholic, U High, Fieldcrest and Olympia are in the small school boys bracket.

Last season’s 3A state champion Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin is in the large school boys field after winning the small school title in 2021.

NCHS also will participate. Mesa (Arizona) High School returns to the tournament after playing in 2011 and 2013.