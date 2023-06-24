The first thing you noticed about Bodo Fritzen was his physical presence. He was a big man with strong, distinctive features. And those hands. They were unlike any you’d seen … large and thick and powerful.

Jeremy Stanton was a star player in the 1990s and later Fritzen’s assistant soccer coach at University High School. Now U High’s head coach, Stanton learned plenty from the man he respected and admired. Included was witnessing just how big Fritzen’s hands were.

“Back in the day, he would drive us to a lot of the games,” Stanton said. “He would always stop on the way home at like McDonald’s. I remember him getting a Big Mac and the Big Mac looked like little Sliders in his hands.”

Ashlee Pistorius, now Ashlee Slayback, was an All-American at U High under Fritzen, graduating in 2004. Like Stanton, she experienced what most of us did upon meeting Fritzen, who would greet you and extend his right hand.

“If you ever got the chance to shake his hand, your hand would disappear into his,” Slayback said.

Absolutely.

Fritzen also had a deep, booming voice and a thick accent from his native Germany. Combine that with what Slayback called a “larger than life” physical presence and you might think Fritzen was intimidating.

You’d be wrong.

Fritzen, who died June 3 at age 83, had a softer side that made him “the opposite of what he appeared,” Slayback said.

“He was a one-of-a-kind guy,” she said. “He was a gentle giant … kind, funny, he had a big heart and was super supportive of my career. He would support all of us to be the best we could be. He was just a good person with a big heart who cared about you.”

Stanton found that as well, saying, “He definitely had discipline. We worked hard. At heart, though, he was a gentle giant. He really cared about the players, cared about the game and wanted to advance that within the community. He wanted the best things for the community, players and the game in general.”

It’s special when two of your star players remember you warmly as “a gentle giant.” Fritzen was a giant beyond the great success on the field as a coach at Illinois State, U High and Heartland Community College.

He and Paul Kowerko were instrumental in starting the Prairie Cities Soccer League, introducing thousands of young players in and around Bloomington-Normal to the game he loved.

Fritzen also was beloved as a professor. Having earned a bachelor’s degree from Utah State and a Master’s and PhD in Germanic, Slavic Languages and Literature from the University of Nebraska, he taught language classes in addition to Greek Mythology and History of Western Civilization. Students found Dr. Bodo Fritzen to be a brilliant, engaging man.

Fritzen coached the ISU men’s soccer team for seven years, was at Bloomington High School for a year, then spent 20 as coach at U High and 10 at Heartland, retiring in 2016.

His U High boys teams were 282-107-36 with four state tournament appearances, including third place in 1998. He coached the U High girls for eight seasons, going 122-38-9 highlighted by a 2002 state runner-up finish.

When Fritzen resigned at U High in 2007 to become coach at Heartland, U High’s athletic director at the time, Curt Christenson, called him a “very colorful person and very outgoing,”

“He’s like the Pied Piper,” Christenson added. “Kids want to play for him and they’ll play hard for him.”

They also rooted hard for him. Slayback recalls being a player when Fritzen met his wife, Esther.

“Our team was so excited to meet her and kind of welcome her into Bodo’s world,” Slayback said. “For many years, his whole life was his job and coaching. That (meeting Esther) kind of took a different side to him. He was able to step back and enjoy the other side of life.”

Fritzen cherished Esther and his entire family, which included sons Steve and Jon from his first marriage, as well as stepsons Jason and Jeff Winger, six grandchildren, his sister, Ingrid Nemelka, and many nieces and nephews. There was room and love for all of them in that “big heart.”

On the field, Fritzen had principles he followed and expected his players to do the same. He wanted to win as badly as anyone, Stanton said, but …

“He wasn’t going to sacrifice integrity for winning and advancing,” Stanton said. “He went about it the right way and he really did care about his players.

“I’ve been out of school for 26 years and there were times I would go over to his house. Or we would go to dinner with him and Esther. He shared some stories of his childhood back home. He was just a real down to earth person and is definitely going to be missed.”

A Celebration of Life and memorial service has been scheduled for July 15 at 10 a.m. at the LDS Church, 1700 Hovey Ave., Normal. Fritzen’s favorite meal of breakfast and German desserts will be served. The family hopes others will “join us in remembering, rejoicing and giving thanks” for the life he lived.

“Everybody respected him,” Slayback said. “And everybody stopped and listened when he talked. He was always very positive. He was a pretty special man.”

