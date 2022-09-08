U High girls golf, NCHS boys soccer crowned Intercity tournament champions again

NORMAL — Reagan Kennedy parred her first six holes Wednesday during the Girls Intercity Golf Tournament at Weibring Golf Club and seemed in cruise control.

Then, in the words of the University High School senior, things got "crazy."

Kennedy had only two pars the rest of the way. However, she did make three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine and what wasn't crazy was Kennedy being medalist and leading the Pioneers to another title.

Thanks to a 6-over-par 77, Kennedy became the first golfer to win three straight medalist honors since 2002-04 when another U High standout, Marisa Milligan, accomplished the feat. The Pioneers took the top five places and fired 330 for a whopping 66-stroke victory over Normal Community. It was the Pioneers' sixth Intercity championship in a row.

"I didn't have good drives, but my approach shots were pretty good," said Kennedy, who has committed to Illinois State. "I need to work on getting them closer to the hole and with my driver I need to work on getting it straight. Some of them were slicing horribly."

U High junior Ihnera Gerongay fired 80 to take second, followed by freshman Natalie Ocheltree (84), junior Adrian Allen (84) and senior Lauren Cervantes (93). Freshman Paige Fischer (95) rounded out the Pioneers' lineup.

"That was probably our highest (score) this year. Everything was great for the day for good playing, but something was a little amiss," said U High coach Greg Dennis. "We actually stretched the course out a little bit (5,200 yards) to try and prepare us for postseason. We've done a lot of golf in a short period of time."

U High is trying not to look too far ahead to the Central State Eight Conference Tournament on Sept. 26 followed by the Class 2A regional at the University of Illinois Blue Course in Savoy.

"Right now is the time to try and put everything together, but not overstress things," said Dennis. "Keep everyone laughing and giggling."

Kennedy, who birdied Nos. 14, 15 and 17, said she is not thinking into the future, either, and daydreaming about what the next four years will be like at ISU.

Her goal is to get the Pioneers back to the state tournament.

"I'm trying to focus on the present now and not trying to go too fast my senior year and enjoy the time with my friends and teammates," she said.

NCHS wins soccer

Going into Monday's match against host Normal West in the finale of the Intercity Boys Soccer Tournament, Normal Community knew it had to win. A tie wasn't going to be enough.

The Ironmen didn't blink. Senior Austin Reibling's two goals powered NCHS to a 3-0 victory for its second straight Intercity crown.

NCHS finished the tourney 3-0-1, which included a tie against University High. West won its first three tourney matches and only needed to tie the Ironmen to win the title.

"It was the best game of our season so far," said NCHS head coach Matt Chapman, whose team has a 3-1-2 record. "We started off a little rocky and spent the past 10 days trying to figure out where people fit and who is going to do what job and different roles of guys. It kind of came together (Monday)."

The Ironmen underwent a big turnover from last year's squad. But the return of defender Tyler Chapman, the coach's son who didn't play last year to focus on cross country, has helped along with some talented younger players with three freshmen and a sophomore starting against West.

"We were underdogs coming into that game," said Reibling, who scored both goals in the second half after junior Chase Dwinal gave NCHS a 1-0 halftime lead on a header off a corner kick. "We didn't think we were going to be the best, but we showed we deserved to be up there."

Tyler Chapman said he used summer workouts to shake off some of the rust from not playing last season while getting used to newer teammates.

"We've been working hard and executing our plans well and doing everything we need to do," he said.

Two juniors have taken off goaltending duties from Ryan Millmore, who is concentrating on kicking duties for NCHS' football team. Parker Michels got the shutout against West and has been splitting time with Ian Henrichsmeyer.

The Ironmen should find out where they fit in the Big 12 Conference race next week with away matches at Urbana and Peoria Notre Dame. Long term, NCHS also hopes to win its first Class 3A regional crown since 2018.

"It shows we have a lot of potential with the younger kids," said senior defender Ryan Elofson. "There's a lot of development that's happened from the beginning of the season until now. We've gone up a lot, and I think there's a lot of growth still to have."

Shot clock allowed

The Illinois High School Association is allowing the experimental use of a shot clock in boys and girls basketball for regular-season tournaments and shootouts this upcoming season.

However, the area's two biggest Christmas tournaments likely won't be using it in 2021.

The 64-team State Farm Holiday Classic for boys and girls in Bloomington-Normal and the Pontiac Holiday Tournament for 16 boys teams are leaning against going that route this year.

Classic president Kyle Myers said a shot clock would be discussed at the group's monthly meeting next week. Myers sees using three venues and five gyms would be an added expense of renting shot clocks and, along with adding a volunteer to run a shot clock, as making it difficult to implement.

"At this point it looks likely that the added expense of the equipment and stress of using the shot clocks might by the end of the discussion for our Board of Directors," he said.

Pontiac Holiday Tournament manager Jim Drengwtiz said: "To train five or six people for 26 games, and that's the only time they'll use them (this year), it didn't seem to be worth the effort."

All tournaments seeking to use the shot clock for regular-season tournaments and shootouts must apply for approval from the IHSA.

“The IHSA’s survey of administrators and coaches last year made it very clear that our membership wasn’t ready to implement the shot clock in basketball at this juncture," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. "Our priority now shifts to gathering feedback and data on the impact that the shot clock creates on game play, game management, and school finances. We look forward to working with our schools to pilot usage of the shot clock in some tournaments and shootouts this winter.”

Recruiting news

University High infielder Eli Kieser has committed to sign with Ball State.

Payton Brown of defending two-time defending Class 2A softball state champion Rockridge will be coming back to Normal next year after recently committing to ISU. Brown attended Parkside Junior High in sixth grade and Evans in seventh and eighth grade before moving during her eighth grade year.