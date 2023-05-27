Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON – As a precocious and already highly accomplished freshman, Central Catholic’s Isaiah Whitaker carried the burden of expectation based on his top Class 1A sectional clearance in the pole vault.

Seeded No. 9 in 3A, Bloomington senior Tyler Petersen entered the Boys State Track and Field Meet looking up at eight competitors who had produced better sectional results.

Yet when it came to delivering state championship performances Saturday at O’Brien Field, both Whitaker and Petersen soared above the field.

Whitaker cleared a state record 5.1 meters (16 feet, 8¾ inches) to win, while Petersen conquered a personal-best 4.75 meters (15-7).

“Breaking a record and winning state freshman year is awesome,” said Whitaker, who set a world record for 14-year-olds in the event. “I thought I was going to land off the mat actually. It was a great jump. It felt great.”

With the rest of the field watching, Whitaker missed on three attempts at 5.2 meters.

“My mindset was win. Nothing crazy, just getting it done,” he said. “It was awesome getting all the motivation. Having the whole crowd behind you was really great.”

Petersen believed he was quite capable of earning a state medal, but “I was expecting the fifth to third range,” he said.

But when no one else in the field could top 4.75 meters, Petersen stood alone.

“I was locked in,” said the Purple Raiders senior. “I was in the zone.”

Petersen’s decision to try poles he had never vaulted with before paid off handsomely.

“I brought them just in case I needed them. They were the right ones. They were taking me high and it worked out,” he said. “The poles I were using were too soft. I was smashing through them and not getting the height out of them I needed.”

Class 1A

Ridgeview reigned supreme over the 4x400 relay field and earned gold with a 3:22.03 as Alec Thomas, Micah Coffman, Payton Campbell and Braydon Campbell handled the baton.

“We knew it was going to be hard, but we knew we could do it,” said Payton Campbell, who ran the third leg and handed off to his brother. “Ever since last year when we got ninth place our goal was to get the state title.”

The Mustangs edged Shelbyville by 43 hundreds of a second. Ridgeview was eighth in the team standings with 23 points.

“We knew after indoor state when we lost to Shelbyville we had only been training for a few weeks,” Payton Campbell said. “We knew we would improve a lot and we could beat them.”

Eureka nearly matched Ridgeview in the 3,200 relay with Carson Lehman, Gabriel Gerber, Brady Monk and Charlie Bardwell taking second in 8:00.64.

“We gave it all we had so I’m proud of all these guys. It’s OK. The team still did amazing,” said anchor leg runner Bardwell. “Second place isn’t anything disappointing.”

Misfortune struck Bardwell in the 800 where he was seeded second. Bardwell fell on the first lap after getting tangled up with another runner. He finished the race in 12th but was clearly in discomfort.

Blue Ridge’s Cole Pemble was the No. 20 seed in the long jump but finished second. Pemble upped his sectional qualifying mark of 6.16 to 6.47 to take home silver. Carson Gold of Eureka was sixth in the event and El Paso-Gridley’s Dante Golden ninth.

EPG’s Marcus Czapar finished fourth in the pole vault with an effort of 4.0 meters.

“I think it was all right,” Czapar said. “After I broke that bar, my back was killing me. I came down on it and broke the bar. After that, it just hurt to run down the runway.”

Heyworth’s Nick Feather was fourth in the discus at 47.09.

“I’m pretty happy,” said Feather. “I came in (seeded) eighth so I’m pretty proud of myself.”

Eureka’s Lance Wiegand and Finan Krenz of Central Catholic tied for fourth in the high jump (1.85).

Ridgeview took one sixth place (Dominic Martin 13.37 in the triple jump) and three seventh place finishes in Braydon Campbell (11.24 in the 100), Darius Yocum (15.62 in the 110 hurdles) and the 400 relay unit of Payton Campbell, Martin, Thomas and Braydon Campbell (43.5)

Dean Witzig of EPG was ninth in the 3,200 (9:50.82). Eureka claimed seventh in the 4x400 relay, while Heyworth was eighth and EPG ninth in the 4x800 relay.

Class 3A

Normal Community senior Alex Sohn was second in the shot put (18.47) and third in the discus (51.72).

“I did the best I could. The result was obviously not what I wanted,” Sohn said of the shot. “Everybody wants to be champion, but there can only be one. I prepped well. Stuff happens I guess. I definitely have thrown better.”

Sohn’s third-place spin in the discus came on his final attempt.

“I went over and talked to my coach. He gave me a couple pointers and told me to relax,” said Sohn, who will exchange the discus for the hammer throw at the University of Illinois. “I let it fly. My goal was top three so I’m OK with that. I’m happy to end it on a high note.”

Chris Taylor, Sohn’s NCHS teammate, was second in the high jump with a leap of 2.04. Taylor and Champaign Centennial’s Voldy Makabu both missed three times at 2.07, but Makabu was awarded first place based on fewer previous misses.

“Everything I worked for, it came way too fast,” said Taylor, holding his diploma from the NCHS graduation he missed earlier in the day in order to compete. “Life is hitting, and I’m just ready for next year. It’s OK. It’s a learning experience. I’m going to have to learn and build on it.”

The Ironmen were 10th in the team standings with 23 points.

BHS’ Adam Beasley earned three medals including a fourth-place tie in the high jump (1.95). Beasley participated in track for the first time as a senior.

“No more AAU basketball. I turned 18 and was over age. My friends kept begging me, and I was ditching them for three years of high school so I had to,” Beasley said. “For my first year to grab three medals, I’m feeling good.”

Beasley teamed with Donovan Cephus, Datia Ebengo and Amare Harris to finish eighth in the 4x100 relay and ninth in the 4x200.

BHS’ Noah Misukonis tied for seventh in the pole vault (4.3).

Class 2A

Lincoln’s 4x800 relay of Ben Crombie, Luke Jones, Jude Toft and Brenden Heitzig ended in second at 7:54.94.

Cody Danko paced the area’s 2A individuals with a fourth in the 800 in a clocking of 1:54.58. He was seventh at the halfway point.

“It was a tight race. I kind of got pushed back so I had to make up ground on the second lap on the back stretch,” Danko said. “But I was able to kick it in. It was great to end my career in fourth.”

Clinton’s Scott Webb was seventh with a shot put heave of 15.81.

“I was very pleased with it,” said Webb. “Coming in from sectional, I was seeded like 18th or something really low so I was really pleased to move up this much and get a medal."

Wheelchair

Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Christopher McCaleb took home four medals in the wheelchair division, winning the shot put and discus and finishing second in the 100 and 200.

