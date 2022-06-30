Watch now: Normal Community's Ali Ince named top Illinois track and field athlete

NORMAL – Normal Community High School sophomore Ali Ince has been named the Gatorade Illinois Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the track.

Ince is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July.

Ince won both the 400-meter dash in 55.25 seconds and the 800 run in 2:10.22 at the Class 3A State Meet this spring. She also joined Carina Engst, Jordynn Griffin and Abigail Ziemer to take third in the 1,600 relay.

Ince also won the 800 at the Brooks PR Invitational in 2:04.14, which ranked as the nation’s No. 4 performance among prep girls competitors in 2022. She took second nationally in the same event at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.

As a freshman, Ince won the 800, 1,600 and was part of the winning 1,600 relay at the state meet.

A member of her school’s Student Council, Ince serves on the yearbook staff and has volunteered locally on behalf of a food bank and youth running programs.

“Ali is a national-class runner and a world-class human being,” said NCHS distance coach Tom Patten. “She had another outstanding track and field season, but she was also willing to sacrifice in support of her team and teammates.”

Also a basketball player at NCHS, Ince sports a 4.93 GPA in the classroom.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.