Watch now: Ince, Normal Community tie for second in 3A sectional

DANVILLE – Three was nice, but four would be better.

That’s the approach Normal Community High School sophomore Ali Ince took into Thursday’s Class 3A Danville Sectional.

And during what has become a typically spectacular performance, Ince will shoot for four state championships next week in Charleston after winning the 400, 800 and 1,600 along with teaming up with Abigail Ziemer, Carina Engst and Jordynn Griffin to finish first in the 1,600 relay.

“Last year we had a different mentality with the shortened season and having no prelim day at the state meet,” NCHS coach Marcus Mann said. “This year we’re letting her go, letting her do all four events. It’s about setting her up for next weekend and allowing her the opportunity to be her best.”

Led by Ince, the Iron tied for second with Chatham Glenwood at 62 points. Edwardsville was the team champion at 72. Bloomington was fourth at 54 and Normal West 14th with 11 points.

“Absolutely, that’s good. I’m very proud of our efforts,” said Mann. “We’re running in one of the toughest sectionals in the state. I tell the girls this is like a mini state meet. If you can place here, you’ve got a good chance of doing big things on the blue track at Eastern.”

The top two finishers in each event along with those surpassing qualifying standards advance to state. Here are six other takeaways from a steamy day near the Indiana border.

Ince’s attack plan

Ince earned state titles in the 800 and 1,600 as a freshman and added the 400 on Thursday. She picked her spots to turn on the jets in sectional competition.

“Going into this, I knew it was going to be difficult trying to get the four (wins),” Ince said. “I was taking it conservative in the 800, but I knew the 400 and mile would be really difficult because there were some great people in those races.

"I definitely wanted to get a fast 400. I feel like that’s important going into the prelims at state. The other ones it was just securing the win.”

Ince won the 400 in 56.04, the 800 in 2:19.27 and the 1,600 in 5:06.05. Her state meet winning times a year ago were 2:07.06 in the 800 and 4:40.85 in the 1,600.

Relay racers

Ince had the same three partners in the 1,600 relay as won the state crown last season in Ziemer, Engst and Griffin. The foursome’s time Thursday was 4:01.6. They will take aim at their 2021 clocking of 3:57.34 next week.

“It’s always fun to rip out a 400 and give it our all in the last event,” said Ince.

Ifft slowed, but advances

Defending 3A state pole vault champion Lillianna Ifft of Bloomington cleared the state qualifying height of 3.12 meters and declined any more attempts to protect her ailing back. Her state-winning clearance last season was 3.89.

“I injured my back recently. I went in for an MRI, but we’re still not sure what the diagnosis is yet,” Ifft said. “We decided to come with a shorter approach. The less running I can get would be less painful and less strenuous on the back. We’ll figure out what we need to do and rest up and get better for state.”

Ifft nevertheless ran the 400 relay along with Tania Boombo, Addison Kirk and Makaya Phillips. The unit’s third-place time of 49.97 narrowly missed the state qualifying standard of 49.20.

“I can still feel it,” said Ifft of running. “But it’s the takeoff from the pole vault that really puts a strain on it.”

Pole vault still belongs to BHS

Even with Ifft not pushing herself in the pole vault, a Purple Raiders vaulter still claimed first in the event.

Alondra Ortiz-Silva soared over 3.27 meters to sit atop the completion.

“I feel like my vaulting was pretty good,” said Ortiz-Silva, whose performance was slightly off her personal best. “The sun was taking away a lot of energy from all of us I feel like.”

Phillips rises to top

Phillips gave BHS another individual champion with a 5.32-meter effort in the long jump.

“I was seeded third so I thought if I least get second I would be OK. I’m happy I got first,” Phillips said. “I was so nervous going into it. I thought nerves were going to get to me and I wouldn’t be able to.”

Hopkins gets ‘shot’ at state

Another BHS field event state qualifier was Maddison Hopkins in the shot put.

Hopkins finished second with a heave of 11.08 meters.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.