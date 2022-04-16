Watch now: Five takeaways from Friday's Bloomington Girls Track and Field Invitational

BLOOMINGTON — Delaney Fitzgerald figured she was racing for second place later in the day during the 1,600-meter run. That's just what happens when Normal Community standout Ali Ince is around.

Yet the University High School senior had another goal besides winning the 3,200 during Friday's Bloomington Girls Track and Field Invitational at Fred Carlton Field.

"We were going for 1:20 laps," said Delaney, with Sydney Billingsley's school record in mind. "Each lap I was looking for him, saying where's (U High coach John) Neisler?"

Neisler kept Fitzgerald informed and pushing despite running alone with a huge lead. It worked as Fitzgerald — in her first track season after playing soccer the three previous years — beat Billingsley's mark by almost five seconds in 10 minutes, 41.66 seconds.

Fitzgerald, who has signed with Kansas, posted U High's only victory. But the Pioneers scored in all but seven events to earn the team title with 78 points. Chatham Glenwood was second with 75, while NCHS took third (71).

"We use this (meet) as a checkpoint at what we look like as we're targeting toward sectional and state," said Neisler. "We're on the way. This was the best weather we've had all year. That helps, and it helped Kankakee has a meet (Saturday) so they rested some girls as well. They (the Pioneers) turned out and did a good job tonight."

Here are four others takeaways from Friday's action.

Ince cruising

After posting the nation's fastest 800 time of 2:05.42 last weekend at the Arcadia Invitational in California, Ince skipped that event Friday.

However, she was focused on a fast 800 time as part of the 3,200 relay with Abigail Ziemer, Olivia Hartke and Megan Metz in pursuit of a school record. But their 9:37.22 came up about a half-second short.

"That definitely was one of the major events of the day," said Ince, who clocked a blistering 2:06.87 split. "To be that close, I think we'll get it next time."

Ince took care of business in the 1,600 with a winning effort of 4:54.77, followed by U High's Zoe Carter and Fitzgerald. Ince ended the meet with a 54.69 anchor leg for the victorious 1,600 relay (3:59.53) along with Ziemer, Carina Engst and Jordynn Griffin, her partners in last year's Class 3A state-winning quartet.

The state meet is still more than a month away. Ince also will be looking to defend her 800 and 1,600 titles from last year.

Right now, Ince is shooting for 2:02 in the 800 and 4:39 in the 1,600. "That's really ambitious," she said.

Reinhart's return

Injuries have hampered Alex Reinhart's high school career. However, the Normal West junior appears well on the mend.

Reinhart made her move with about 80 meters left and topped Morton's Taygen Beyer in the 800 to win in 2:23.22. It was only Reinhart's second 800 in the last three years after tears in both hips and then a shin injury wiped out last year.

"My plan was to go out with the Morton girl and stay right behind her and use my kick at the end," she said. "I ran 2:29 my last race, so I pared about six seconds (off)."

Reinhart believes she can get her time down to 2:15 this season.

"I'm feeling good and strong," she said.

Ifft pushes through

Another Class 3A state champion, BHS senior Lilliana Ifft, didn't figure to be in top form in the pole vault.

"I just got back from the 4-by-1 (400 relay) and started vaulting," she said. "It was a strong headwind and I was trying to push through it. I got two heights in and jumped 11-6. The legs are a little tired, but I'm trying to push through it.

"I'll be where I want to be towards the end of the season when it starts getting warmer out. I don't want to peak too soon. I want to peak at the right time for state, moving through poles and working on my steps and getting consistent."

'Not far off'

NCHS junior Ruth Oliveros-Gallardo is concentrating on making the state meet in the shot put. She has the qualifying standard of 38-7 firmly on her mind.

While Friday's winning effort of 36-11 was a season best, Oliveros-Gallardo knows "I'm not where I want to get to ... but I'm too far off."

"I really haven't been throwing how I've wanted," she said. "Today I wanted to get at least 11 meters (36-1), so I obviously passed that. One of my warmups hit the 40 (foot) mark. I'm almost there."

The other victory by a Pantagraph area competitor was recorded by Eureka senior Ashley Leman in the discus with a heave of 113-6.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

