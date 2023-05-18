CHARLESTON — Normal Community's Ali Ince already has an impressive haul of state medals, but has a chance to add four more this weekend.

Ince is the two-time defending 800 champion in Class 3A and also won the 400 last year and was part of the 4x400 relay that took third. This year she'll compete in the 400, 800, 4x800 and 4x400 at the IHSA State Track & Field Meet, which will continue on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday with Class 2A and 3A semifinals. Finals are Saturday in all classes.

In all, NCHS will have 10 entries in the Class 3A semifinals. In addition to Ince's individual events and the two relays she's in, both Marco Reynolds and Ruth Oliveros-Gallardo will compete in the shot put, Jazmin West will run in the 100 and Queen-Patricia Lubala will compete in the 300 hurdles. Also, NCHS' 4x100 and 4x200 relays will compete.

Bloomington has three athletes competing: Tania Boombo in the 100 hurdles, and both Alondra Ortiz-Silva and Claudia Ifft in the pole vault. Also in Class 3A, Normal West's Julie Bach will compete in the 3,200 finals on Saturday.

In Class 2A, University High has 13 entries in 12 events overall and will compete in 11 in Friday's semifinals (Zoe Carter and Natalie Bierbaum will compete in Saturday's 3,200 finals).

The Pioneers are led by Carter, who is seeded third in the 3,200 and seventh in the 1,600 based on sectional times, along with hurdler Anna Barr (seeded fourth in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles), and U High's top-seeded 4x400 relay team. The Pioneers also have high seeds in the 4x100 (sixth) and 4x200 (fourth), and in the 100 with Reese Mitchell (sixth). Also competing for U High will be Lana Alcorn in the 800, Ciera Turner in the discus, Emily Gross in the high jump and the 4x800 relay team.

Also in Class 2A, returning 800 champion and record holder Becca Heitzig is back in the event and seeded second based on sectional time. She's also seeded second in the 1,600. Lincoln's 4x400 relay team is seeded fifth and Mallory Short will compete in the 400.

Pontiac will have Maria Long in the long jump and triple jump, Sienna Metz in the pole vault and Jaden Lucas in the 800.

