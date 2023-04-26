BLOOMINGTON – The Ali Ince-led Normal Community High School girls track and field team cruised to the Intercity Meet championship Tuesday at Fred Carlton Field.

The NCHS boys navigated a more treacherous path to the title, but prevailed in a tight race with Normal West and Bloomington.

The Ironmen’s 102 points edged out the 99 of the defending champion Wildcats and the 94 of the Purple Raiders.

“We knew it was going to be tight coming in,” NCHS coach Bryan Thomas said of the school’s first Intercity title since 2010. “We came in with a few injuries, but next man up and we got the job done. It was a total team effort. Everybody scored points when we needed them, and the team put it together.”

University High was fourth at 38 points with Central Catholic fifth at 35 and Cornerstone Christian sixth with six.

Ince won the 400-meter dash, 800 and 1,600 and was the anchor of the winning 1,600 relay as the Iron piled up 147 points for their third straight Intercity crown.

U High was second at 88 points with BHS third at 61, West fourth at 50 and Central Catholic fifth with 28.

“They came through and made sure they competed. I’m very proud about that,” NCHS coach Kendall Keller said. “A lot of girls were really fighting to have a contribution when it comes to events like state and sectionals.”

Boys

NCHS senior Alex Sohn won the shot put and discus for the third straight season. The University of Illinois recruit sent the shot 18.26 meters and propelled the discus 51.1.

“It was a confidence booster. It was around 60 (feet),” Sohn said of his put of the shot. “For not being peaked and not being my best performance, I know there is a bigger one in there and I’m ready for it.

“(The discus) was definitely another good confidence booster. I’ve been throwing it really high and working on some things. It’s starting to fly a little farther. There’s another big one ready to go in there.”

Chris Taylor cleared 2.01 meters on his third attempt to best the field in the high jump.

“I’m not really happy right now. But it’s all a process,” said the Illinois State football recruit. “All you’ve got to do is keep working and your results will pay off.”

BHS’ Amare Harris won the 100 (11.16), the 200 (23.08) and the 400 (51.36).

“I had faith in myself. I recently had a hamstring strain, and I was kind of doubting that part,” Harris said. “That was my first race running the 400. I never ran it before. I ran a 51. That’s good for coming off an injury.”

Aiden Swanlund of West took first in the 800 (2:00.08) and the 1,600 (4:39.11). Swanlund was fourth entering the final lap of the 1,600.

“The third lap they started moving past me, and I thought I can’t hold on. I tried to keep in contact,” said Swanlund. “I know I have the most speed out there. I don’t slow down, but I put it in cruise control and save my energy. When I go into that last lap, I have enough to get back or get ahead. I usually wait til the last 200 to sprint.”

West’s Sky Riddle cracked the 10-minute mark in the 3,200 with a victorious time of 9:57.99.

“Every two mile I’ve done this year has been under 10,” said Riddle. “It was awesome. My strategy was keep it smooth the first mile and kind of go crazy the second one.”

Other boys winners were Elijah Kampmann of West in the 110 hurdles (15.88), BHS’ Adam Beasley in the long jump (6.54), Central Catholic freshman Isaiah Whitaker in the pole vault (4.95) and TaShawn Ruffin of BHS in the triple jump (13.16).

Relay first places went to the Purple Raiders in the 400 and 800 and West in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Girls

Combining individual events and relays, Ince pushed her career total for Intercity Meet wins to 12. The junior motored 57.44 in the 400, 2:17.01 in the 800 and 5:08.17 in the 1,600.

“It’s so fun to come together with all these girls from U High and West. I went to elementary and junior high with a lot of them,” Ince said. “To come together and compete and just do what we love is fun. I was really focusing in on the four by four (relay). We have a lot of potential this year. We’re looking to get the school record one of these days.”

Queen-Patricia Lubala ran on the winning 1,600 relay with Ince, Abigail Ziemer and Lily Cavanaugh and also bested the field in the 300 hurdles (46.44) and the triple jump (10.7).

Lubala topped 100 hurdles winner Anna Barr of U High (15.37) for the longer hurdles triumph.

“It’s been my goal to beat Anna Barr. I’m not even going to lie,” said Lubala. “But it comes down to times. My start has always been real good, but I felt her the whole time. I just had to give it all I had, and that’s what I did.”

NCHS also received firsts from Ruth Olivaros-Gallardo in the shot put (11.3) and discus (33.74) and Jazmin West in the 200 (26.64).

Central Catholic’s Nora Brady won the 3,200 in 11:03.88.

“I was a half second off from breaking my school record so I’m pretty content with it,” Brady said. “I thought it was a great race. I ran it pretty smooth. I’m trying to break 11 and I know I can do that. It shouldn’t be hard. I’m three seconds off.”

Also claiming girls top finishes were U High’s Reese Mitchell in the 100 (12.72), Central Catholic’s Makayla Albrecht in the high jump (1.5) and BHS’ Makaya Phillips in the long jump (5.26) and Claudia Ifft in the pole vault (3.65).

Other girls relay teams racing to victory were NCHS in the 400 and U High in the 800 and 3,200.

