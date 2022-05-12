Watch now: Tri-Valley comes up one point short in Class 1A Central Catholic Girls Sectional

BLOOMINGTON — Umbrellas have been needed most of this spring at track and field meets to stay dry until competing from the constant rain and cold.

On Wednesday during the Class 1A Central Catholic Girls Sectional, they were used for shelter — along with ice — from searing heat and humidity that popped up this week.

"It was our first hot meet," said Tri-Valley sophomore Laney Nelson. "It was much different, for sure."

Tri-Valley didn't seem to mind. The Vikings, keyed by two individual wins from senior sprinter Taylor Jones and Nelson's victory in the triple jump, battled with Maroa-Forsyth until the final event, the 4x400-meter relay. However, the Vikings' 82 points came up one point short of Maroa-Forsyth for the title.

"The kids ran their hearts out," said Tri-Valley head coach Jon Nelson, Laney's father. "For our field event kids it was really hot, but the kids were really tough and did a great job. I know some didn't have the distances they wanted, but the conditions were really brutal. It says a lot about our kids. They were really fighting and battled all night."

Central Catholic placed third with 78 points despite losing standout freshman Sophia Yaklich early in the running events with a lower leg injury. Junior Nora Brady won the distance double and the Saints were victorious in two relays.

"We did very well, but it's overshadowed when your star runner is injured like that," said Central Catholic head coach Bill Rhodes. "We still ran well. We gave it 10-20 minutes after (Yaklich's injury) and we told the girls we're not changing the goals for state. We still want to win the 4x4(00)."

The top two finishers and those meeting qualifying standards advanced to the state meet that begins next Thursday at Charleston.

Here are some takeaways from the meet at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

Vikings start fast

The field events got Tri-Valley off to a good start.

Nelson and fellow sophomore Rylee Bramley went 1-2 in the triple jump by leaping 32 feet, 9½ inches and 31-8¾, respectively.

"I would say it was definitely pretty good with the heat and stuff," said Nelson, who tried to get some rest by passing her final prelim jump and last finals jump. "I did my best. I'm happy with it."

Nelson, who went to state last year, likes having Bramley competing with her.

"We're very close," said Nelson. "It's her first year doing it and it helps me a lot."

Tri-Valley's Addison Ritchie advanced to state with seconds in the shot put (30-6¼) and discus (94-11).

Jones was the No. 1 seed in the 100 and lived up to that billing with a season-best 12.56 seconds. But her 200 win was unexpected, coming from lane 6 and eight-tenths of a second faster (27.10) than her season best.

"That (the 200) is typically not my strong suit, but I did well when it mattered," she said. "I love the 100 ... I'm definitely very motivated by my team, coaches and parents."

The Vikings' Maddy Harris qualified by placing second in the 100 hurdles (16.97).

Survival test

Brady laughed about her pedestrian winning time of 12:47.99 in the 3,200, which wasn't for the faint of heart in stifling conditions.

"I'm glad I finished it," she said.

When it got down to the 1,600 near meet's end, a breeze had picked up and made things easier. Brady bolted to a sizeable lead after the first lap and beat runner-up Kaitlyn Burge of Deer Creek-Mackinaw by almost 20 seconds with a winning effort of 5:21.26.

"The weather was really nice at the very end," she said. "There was a nice back breeze and coming here (in the straightaway) there was just a light breeze. It's all mental just overcoming the heat. The two mile (3,200) was hard."

Overcoming adversity

Yaklich, who also is a starter for Central Catholic's soccer team, ran the first leg on the Saints' winning 4x800 relay (10:35.02) combining with Kaylie Eckhoff, Isabella Evans and Anna Zlatic.

In the next event, the 4x100 relay, Yaklich was the anchor. She was battling in the middle of the stretch when she pulled up, injuring her right leg. She couldn't finish and had to be helped off the track.

Seeing Yaklich injured shook up her teammates.

"We had an amazing 4x4 coming up with Sophia on the team," said Brady. "It's sad to see her go down. She did amazing this year. It's a great start and only her freshman season. That's all that counts. We're going to miss her a lot. Hopefully she recovers in time for next year and we can break a few more records."

Central Catholic senior Megan Becker is the defending state 400 champion. But a stress reaction in basketball set back Becker at the beginning of the season as Yaklich posted the state's fastest 1A time in the 400 (58.35).

Becker prevailed in the 400 on Wednesday, winning in a season-best 1:00.87.

"It really helped me because I was thinking good time so I could get a good heat in state for prelims and finals," she said. "I've been working really hard in the last week and I pushed it to finish."

Running without Yaklich in the 400 wasn't easy for Becker, who also qualified in the 100 (12.95).

"We always do our warmup together, and it calms down both of us just to have someone there," she said. "I was thinking about that a lot and always have her to chase."

Eckhoff replaced Yaklich on the 4x400 relay, joining Zlatic, Brady and Becker to win in 4:16.42, almost seven seconds slower than the Saints' season best.

Zlatic also advanced by finishing third in the 800 (2:26.58), beating the qualifying standard by almost a second. The Saints' Makayla Albrecht cleared the standard of 4-11¾ in the high jump to qualify.

Other area advancers

Blue Ridge's Alexis Wike in the high jump (4-11¾) and GCMS' Savannah Shumate in the discus (98-9) also captured firsts.

Dee-Mack's Addi Swadinsky is going to state in three events. She placed second in the long jump (16-9¼) and joined Gracie Bontemps, Madyson Salisbury and Wendy Paddock in the 4x100 (51.10) and 4x200 (1:50.90) relays that were second.

The Chiefs got another relay to state when the 4x800 of Abby Sauder, Libby Medlin, Cora Wheat and Burge placed second (10:39.46).

Heyworth's Danielle Strunk advanced by finishing second in the 800 (2:26.15).

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

