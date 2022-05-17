Watch now: NCHS star Ali Ince attempts to make history at Girls State Track and Field Meet

It might have been a prelude for something even more dramatic coming up this weekend on the blue track at Eastern Illinois' O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.

The Normal Community High School sophomore standout will attempt to become the first performer to win the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter races on the same day in the 49-year girls state meet history. Then Ince will anchor the Iron's defending champion 4x400 relay squad in the meet's final event.

"I really have grown to like the 400 and after running it quite a few times I realize it improves my 800, too," said Ince, who won last year's 800 and 1,600 before a blazing final lap to pull out the relay. "I want to go in there as it being a challenge. It's just fun to go in there and come out after the race knowing that you tried your best at all four events."

This will be the first state meet for competitors on multiple days since 2019 after the pandemic canceled the season in 2020 while there were no preliminaries last year.

Preliminaries in Class 1A are Thursday, with 2A and 3A prelims Friday. Finals in all classes takes place Saturday.

Here is a preview of the top area competitors in each class.

Class 3A

Ince figures she'll have about 30 minutes between preliminary heats Friday. There is one event between each of her four events (800-400-1,600-relay).

"There's a concern I'll be tired on prelim day, but I think it will be fine on finals day because there will be an hour (between each)," she said.

NCHS head coach Marcus Mann doesn't put it past Ince to accomplish the near impossible.

"There's a reason why it's never been done before. It's going to be hard and definitely a challenge for any young kid to try and pull it off with the limited rest time she'll have," he said. "Knowing Ali Ince, if anyone can do it she can. Not only is she fast, but very strong endurance-wise and the total package when it comes to putting those two together."

Ince said the 1,600 — in which she set the state meet record last year of 4 minutes, 40.85 seconds — concerns her the most.

"The 400 is one lap. I think I can just sprint that thing and get it over," said Ince, whose 56.04 sectional time gives her the No. 1 seed. "The 800 should be all right because it's the first event. But I can't go super fast in that."

With such an ambitious schedule, Ince realizes she might have to forsake setting any records in order to conserve energy.

Ince is excited about the 4x400 with senior Jordynn Griffin returning in the sectional after being injured during the Intercity Meet. Sophomore Abigail Zimmer and senior Carina Engst also return from last year's quartet which clocked 3:57.34.

"(Jordynn) had two days of workouts (before sectional) and ran almost as well as she has all season," said Mann. "We're excited to have her back and think the relay has a chance of repeating as state champions."

Evanston, which was passed by Ince on the final lap a year ago, might have something to say about that after posting a sectional time of 3:49.66.

Bloomington's Lillianna Ifft won last year's pole vault crown, clearing 12 feet, 9¼ inches. The senior is battling a back injury and cleared the qualifying standard of 10-2¾ in the sectional before stopping. Another BHS senior, Alondra Ortiz-Silva, won at 10-8¾ and is seeded 12th.

Class 2A

University High won the Class A state title in 2005 and appears to have a chance to add another big trophy. But Pioneers coach John Neisler doesn't want to hear such talk.

"Right now we have the potential to score in the two mile (3,200 on Saturday). We have to get through Friday first," he said. "That's how I always look at it."

The Pioneers have qualified for 11 of the 18 events and earned a top nine seed (final spot for scoring) in eight. U High took fifth last year with most of those performers returning.

"The girls are feeling really pleased where we are. I'm obviously pleased where we are," said Neisler. "It's been a while since we've had a two-day state meet, so it will be interesting to see how we adjust to that. I have one girl who has experienced that before."

Anna Barr medaled in three events last year. The junior could do the same again although she has bypassed the 200, where she placed third in 2021, for the 300 hurdles. Barr is seeded No. 5 in the 100 (12.34) and 100 hurdles (15.45) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (46.88).

"Her 300s are coming along really strong. She's excited about the 300 hurdles more than anything," said Neisler. "She didn't pick up the 100 (hurdles) this year until late. She's only clicking on those for three weeks. It will be good to see what happens when we get down there."

Senior Delaney Fitzgerald, who is running track this year for the first time after previously playing soccer, is seeded fourth in the 3,200 (11:01.94) and seventh in the 1,600 (5:15.17).

"I thought coming into the year 11 minutes and 5:20 would be good goals. Now we're talking about trying to break 10:30 and five minutes," said Neisler of the Kansas recruit. "She's exceeded every expectation of mine."

Sophomore Reese Mitchell is the No. 6 seed in the 100 (12.38) after finishing seventh last year.

U High is the No. 1 seed in the 4x400 relay after senior Naomi Elliott, juniors Rachel Ogunleye and Allie Zastrow and sophomore Jersey Jones ran 4:02.30 at sectional. The Pioneers also grabbed the No. 4 seed (48.94) in the 4x100 relay after placing second a year ago.

Lincoln sophomore Becca Heitzig was second in the 800 last year and brings in the top sectional time (2:14.06). Heitzig also anchors the Railers' No. 2 seed in the 4x400 relay (4:03.60).

Olympia junior Anna Bieber is seeded seventh in the 800 (2:21.68).

Class 1A

Eureka, which tied for 14th in Class 2A last year, cruised to the El Paso-Gridley Sectional crown behind senior Anna Perry and four victorious relays.

Perry earned titles in the 800 (2:27.84), 1,600 (5:22.59) and the 3,200 (11:33.57). The latter time was the state's fastest sectional performance, while Perry is No. 6 in the 1,600. Perry was third in the 3,200 and seventh in the 1,600 at last year's Class 2A State Meet.

Eureka also has the No. 2 seed with junior Laurel Munson in the long jump (18-1¼). The 4x400 is the Hornets' highest relay seed at No. 5 (4:13.38).

Tremont's Cambria Geyer is a contender in three events. The junior is seeded second in the 100 hurdles (15.21) and 300 hurdles (45.90) and fourth in the 200 (26.11). The Turks' Sophia Sumer is the No. 2 seed in the pole vault (11-5½).

Senior Taylor Jones of Tri-Valley earned the No. 2 seed in the 100 (12.56), while Central Catholic junior Nora Brady is No. 5 in the 1,600 (5:21.26).

Central Catholic senior Megan Becker is the defending 400 champion. She suffered a stress reaction during basketball that slowed her down at the beginning of track season and is the No. 11 seed (1:00.87). She could join the Saints' ninth-seeded 4x800 relay (10:35.02) to replace freshman standout Sophia Yaklich, who suffered a lower leg injury in the sectional.

