Watch now: NCHS' Ali Ince adds two more titles, U High second in Class 2A at Girls State Track & Field Meet

CHARLESTON — While Ali Ince couldn't reach the ambitious goal she set before the Girls State Track and Field Meet of winning three individual events, the Normal Community High School sophomore standout didn't disappoint Saturday at rainy O'Brien Field.

And neither did University High.

Ince, who failed to qualify in the Class 3A 1,600-meter run as the defending champion during Friday's preliminaries, defended her 800 title and put on a rally to win the 400. Then she took the baton seventh in the 4x400 relay and lifted the Iron to third.

"That last lap was definitely for our whole team and the friendships we've made," said Ince, who ran with seniors Carina Engst and Jordynn Griffin and sophomore Abigail Ziemer. "It was the last race for those two seniors. Whatever the pain was it was fun because it was for them and it was so fun to leave it all out there."

U High did the same thing in John Neisler's last meet after 12 years as the Pioneers' coach. Led by pole vault champion Sydnee Scott's 11-feet, 7¾- inch effort, U High took second behind Kankakee.

"We said in March when my basketball players got out we're not leaving the track without a trophy," said Neisler, who will become Pontiac's athletic director in the fall. "We knew we had the pieces and knew what we wanted to do. They stepped up and did it. You can't ask for more."

Ince and Scott were among five area champions.

Lincoln sophomore Becca Heitzig set a Class 2A meet record by winning the 800 in 2:09.99. In Class 1A, Tremont junior Cambria Geyer captured the 300 hurdles (44.43) and Eureka senior Anna Perry cruised in the 3,200 (10:49.98).

Class 3A

Ince began her day by taking the lead from the start of the 800 and cruising to the finish line in 2 minutes, 10.22 seconds, almost four seconds better than the runner-up.

After about a half-hour break, Ince mounted a rally in the 400. She caught Alexandria Edison of Homewood-Flossmoor in the final meters to win in 55.25.

In the relay, Ince had a lap reminiscent last year when she got the Iron the title. Evanston was too far ahead to think about that, but Ince kept picking off runners and nearly finished second with a sizzling lap under 55 seconds as NCHS clocked 3:57.82.

Bloomington's Lilliana Ifft, the defending pole vault champion who was nursing a back injury, finished fifth at 11-11¾ inches. Teammate Alondra-Ortiz Silva was ninth (10-10). The Raiders' Makayla Phillips took eighth in the long jump (18-2).

Class 2A

U High scored 51 points to earn its third trophy under Neisler. Kankakee sprinted away with the title with 74 points.

Scott was forced into Lantz Fieldhouse because of the weather, but didn't mind as she matched her personal best.

"You don't worry about the wind or anything, so I was happy we were inside. It was really nice to go in there," said Scott. "I knew it was possible, but I knew we were all neck and neck. First-place ranking was an inch from eighth- place ranking."

U High took third in the 4x100 relay with Jade Carthans, Reese Mitchell, Jersey Jones and Karianna Merriweather (49.12).

"We felt like we were coordinated today," said Carthans. "We were all in the same mindset and same place and running with the same idea to run through that and get a medal."

The Pioneers also were third in the 4x200 relay and sixth in the 4x400 relay.

Heitzig later anchored Lincoln's second-place 4x400 relay (3:58.96) with Mallory Short, Reese McCuan and Alyssa Company. McCuan took second in the triple jump (37-1) as Lincoln finished fifth.

Class 1A

Geyer earned a trio of top-four finishes. She also finished second in the 100 hurdles (14.66) and fourth in the 200 (26.06).

Central Catholic took fifth in the 4x800 relay (9:56.40) with Anna Zlatic, Megan Becker, Kaylie Eckhoff and Nora Brady passing the baton.

