Ali Ince holds on to repeat as 3A champion in 400. pic.twitter.com/pAnFX1PaCE — Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) May 20, 2023

CHARLESTON – The Class 3A 800-meter awards presentation was missing its champion Friday at O’Brien Field.

Spectacular Normal Community High School junior Ali Ince was too busy winning another gold.

“I guess I’ll get it later,” Ince said of her third consecutive 800 first-place medal after adding a second straight 400-meter run state championship.

Ince bumped her career individual state gold medal haul to six and ran the anchor leg of the winning 4x400 relay on a day of grand accomplishment for Pantagraph area athletes.

Ince held off Rylee London of Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge to prevail in the 400, 55.18 seconds to 55.28.

“I could see her in the corner of my eyes. It was a great race by Rylee,” said Ince. “It’s great to have someone there the last 100 and make it a fun race. The first 200 I was probably out a little too slow. I usually have a stronger last 200. I just wanted to make sure I had that.

“I was really nervous for this race. I wouldn’t say it’s my event. I definitely could still have more improvement. I just go out there and sprint. I don’t really have a strategy. I don’t have too much time to overthink it.”

Ince cruised over the final few meters while winning the 800 in 2:10.4. She still beat Annika Swan of Chicago St. Ignatius by more than three seconds.

“That race was honestly kind of interesting. There were a lot of different race strategies,” Ince said. “I was just focusing on getting the win, conserving and then getting ready for this 400.”

NCHS finished third in the 4x400 last year and first in 2021. Ince and Abigail Ziemer were part of all three units. On Saturday, Queen-Patricia Lubala ran first with Lily Cavanaugh second and Ziemer third.

“It was awesome. I don’t remember anything. It goes by so quick,” said Ziemer. “This season has been really special. There have a lot of really hard times and a lot of fun times. But I think the No. 1 thing was the support system we had this year. That’s what makes it really special."

Ince took the baton in third place and brought home a 3:53.83 that was nearly three seconds better than second-place Hinsdale Central.

“My legs are tired but it felt amazing,” Cavanaugh said. “I love running here with this team, and I love seeing Ali finish. It’s such an amazing finish.”

“I’m so glad we completed what we wanted to do,” said Lubala. “I was nervous but nervous is good. I run off my nervousness.”

NCHS also took seventh in the 4x800 relay in 9:27.07 as the baton was toted by Cavanaugh, Ziemer, Megan Metz and Ince.

The Iron finished sixth in the 3A team standings with 33 points. Huntley was the team champion at 62½ points.

Bloomington freshman Claudia Ifft became the fourth member of her family to secure a state pole vault medal by finishing sixth with an effort of 3.58 meters.

“I think it’s pretty good to start off. It was a little rough for me today, and I pushed through it,” Ifft said. “Coming from a family of vaulters, it was good to come out here for myself from watching so long and carry on the tradition. I come here with so much support behind you, and I got to fulfill it. It’s pretty great.”

Class 2A

Lincoln junior Becca Heitzig defended her title in the 800 with a state record clocking of 2:08.48.

“It feels good because I don’t want to be the person who is worse the next year. I want to reach higher,” said Heitzig. “It means a lot because it’s stressful being the one that won last year. Coming in, you still have competition, and you’ve got to show up again.

"I really wanted to get in the 2:07s or 2:06s this season, but I guess that gives me another goal for next year.”

Lincoln’s Becca Heitzig wins 2A 800 for second straight year. pic.twitter.com/1oHYfwRS1a — Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) May 20, 2023

Heitzig also claimed second in the 1,600 in 5:00.44.

University High finished fourth in the team standing with 36 points as Reese Mitchell placed ninth in the 100 and was part of Pioneers’ relays that took fourth in the 4x100 (48.87), third in the 4x200 (1:43.63) and fifth in the 4x400 (4:04.94).

A stellar anchor leg from Mitchell in the 4x200 elevated U High into the top three.

“I had come off the 100 and it wasn’t the results I was expecting. So I was hoping to have a better race in the 4x2,” Mitchell said. “I knew for me and my team I needed to come through and get as far up as I can get. I pushed as hard as I could and we ended up third.”

Joining Mitchell in the 4x100 was Lydia McIntyre, Jersey Jones and Anna Barr. The 4x200 saw McIntyre, Jones and Rachel Ogunleye join Mitchell. In the 4x400, Regan Bull, Jones and Ogunleye ran prior to Mitchell.

U High’s Zoe Carter seized medals in the 3,200 (fourth in 10:47.38) and the 1,600 (fifth in 5:07.64).

“I was debating whether or not I would attach to the top three or run with the girls behind me so I didn’t get caught in no man’s land,” Carter said of the 3,200. “I was feeling more comfortable back with fifth place. Ninth last year, fourth this year. I’m happy with that."

Barr also claimed sixth place in the 100 hurdles in 14.8. U High’s Emily Gross was eighth in the high jump (1.55).

The Pioneers were fourth in the team competition with 36 points. Champion Kankakee amassed 66 points.

Lincoln’s 4x400 relay group of Ceana Adams, Grace Schneider, Mallory Short and Heitzig was eighth in 4:07.42. Alayna Earle of Clinton was eighth in the shot put (11.59).

Class 1A

Tremont’s Cambria Geyer broke into a huge grin just before crossing the finish line while winning the 100 hurdles in 14.23. She was second in the event in 2022.

“My coach encouraged me to be the first one out of the blocks, and that will win the race if I was the first one,” said Geyer. “I could feel I was leading the race once I got to the first hurdle. I went faster and faster after.”

Geyer fell in the 300 hurdles but quickly regrouped to take fifth in 46.82. She also was fifth in the 200 in 25.67.

Tri-Valley’s Laney Nelson took home a pair of medals after capturing second in the triple jump (11.18) and sixth in the long jump (5.12).

Aubrey Phillips of El Paso-Gridley also grabbed two medals with a second in the high jump (1.67) and a ninth in the 200 (26.76). Phillips cleared the same height as Kiara Wesseh of Newark in the high jump, but Wesseh won based on fewer misses.

“I’m pretty excited. I wanted first but next year maybe,” Phillips said. “If I was going to lose, I wanted it to be on misses. I didn’t want it to be by a height.”

Central Catholic’s Nora Brady finished sixth in the 1,600 (5:10.19) and seventh in the 3,200 (11:25.27).

“I wasn’t really happy with my two mile,” said Brady. “That was a little hard to get back on my feet and recover from that and go into another long race. I’m so grateful my family and my coaches were there to support me through that. I don’t think I could have done what I just did without them in the mile.”

Eureka was sixth with 32 points behind its stellar relays. Winnebago was the team champion with 50 points.

The Hornets’ Laurel Munson was second in the long jump at 5.47 and eighth in the 400 (1:00.55).

“It’s a good way to finish my senior year for sure,” Munson said. “I wasn’t too happy I scratched two of my jumps, which is never good. I’m happy how I placed and how I finished the year.”

Eureka was third in the 4x800 relay (Claire Albertson, Isabelle Axelson, Natali Roth and Meika Bender), fourth in the 4x100 (Sophia Musselman, Kayleigh Tharp, Sophie Kaufman and Munson), seventh in the 4x400 (Kaufman, Callie Schumacher, Albertson and Munson) and ninth in the 4x200 (Grace Wegner, Musselman, Tharp and Kaufman).

EPG was fourth in the 4x800 with Caroline Wettstein, Piper Zimmerman, Sophie Hinthorne and Nellie Melick carrying the baton.

In the triple jump, Schumacher was fifth (10.65) and Tri-Valley’s Rylee Bramley ninth (10.46).

The high jump also had Area placers as Blue Ridge’s Alexis Wike and Central Catholic’s Makayla Albrecht tied for eighth at 1.5.

Photos: Girls State Track and Field Finals Addiston Johnson 1 052023.JPG Ahry Comer 1052023.JPG Alayna Earle 1 052023.JPG Ali Ince 4 052023.JPG Ali Ince 5 052023.JPG Alli Ince 2 052023.JPG Ali Ince 1 052023.JPG Anna Barr 1 052023.JPG Aubrey Phillips 1 052023.JPG Becca Heitzig 1 052023.JPG Cambria Geyer 1 052023.JPG Caroline White 1 052023.JPG Karli Mann 1 052023.JPG Kaylin Moreland 1 052023.JPG Kaylin Moreland 2 052023.JPG Laurel Munson 1 052023.JPG Laurel Munson 2 052023.JPG Lia Patterson 2 052023.JPG Lia Patterson 3 052023.JPG Livia Binder 052023.JPG Maisie Kull 1 052023.JPG Norah Brady 1 052023.JPG Normal Community 1 052023.JPG Shelbyville 4x800 052023.JPG State Track and Field 1 051823.JPG State Track and Field 2 051823.JPG State Track and Field 3 051823.JPG State Track and Field 4 051823.JPG State Track and Field 5 051823.JPG State Track and Field 6 051823.JPG State Track and Field 7 051823.JPG State Track and Field 8 051823.JPG State Track and Field 9 051823.JPG State Track and Field 10 051823.JPG State Track and Field 11 051823.JPG State Track and Field 12 051823.JPG State Track and Field 14 051823.JPG Tatum David 1 052023.JPG Tatum David 2 052023.JPG