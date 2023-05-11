BLOOMINGTON – Normal Community High School standout runner Ali Ince really enjoys competing in relays with her Iron teammates.

And Thursday’s Class 3A Bloomington Sectional continued to prove that NCHS has the runners to join Ince to form high caliber relays.

The Iron set school records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays while winning both events and Ince was first in the 400 and 800 as NCHS earned the sectional championship with 89 points.

Edwardsville was a close second at 85½ points. Bloomington was ninth (31) and Normal West (20½) 11th in the 15-team meet.

“Our girls have worked so hard this season,” Iron coach Kendall Keller said. “To have hardware that can show that means the world not only to the coaching staff but the girls and the school also.”

Ince teamed with Queen-Patricia Lubala, Lily Cavanaugh and Abigail Ziemer to post a 3:51.75 in the 1,600 relay, nearly six seconds under their previous season best.

Cavanaugh, Ziemer, Megan Metz and Ince shaved more than 15 seconds off their seed time in the 3,200 relay with a 9:12.57.

“We had an idea we could probably break both today,” said Ince, a junior. “Both relays were amazing. That four by eight coming down the final stretch I saw like 9:08 and I was like ‘wow, this is a crazy time.’ We all ran super fast. It was really fun to see what we could do today.”

Ince will shoot for her third straight 800 championship next week in Charleston after winning the event Thursday in 2:14.8. She will try for her second straight 400 state win after topping the sectional field in 55.21.

The 2021 state champion in the 1,600, Ince decided to stick to two individual events so she could participate in two relays.

“I really just wanted to run a few more things with my teammates. It’s always fun to go down there with some girls,” she said. “It just made more sense with less laps on the legs. The 1,600 is a little tiring doing it both days.”

NCHS also advanced its other two relays.

The 400 unit of Jahariah Williams, Jazmin West, Kendall Luke and Alena Smith was fourth but its time of 48.97 beat the qualifying standard. The same four runners took second in the 800 relay in 1:44.64.

The top two finishers in each event along with those beating the qualifying standard earn berths in the State Meet.

West was fifth in the 100 but her 12.38 was fast enough to qualify.

“It’s always so easy to get in your head about everything, especially when you see girls with so much faster PRs (personal records) than you,” West said. My main focus was to get out hard and stay relaxed.

"It’s so hard to not tighten up because you want to go faster. I was really nervous at the end, but I got the thumbs up from my family so I knew I was good.”

West was fourth in the 200 but her 25.78 was three-hundreds off the qualifying standard.

Lubala advanced with a second in the 300 hurdles (45.89).

“I got in those blocks and knew what I had to do and I did it,” Lubala said. “I came here wanting something and I got it.”

NCHS’ Ruth Oliveros-Gallardo was second in the shot put at 11.63 meters. The Iron’s Marco Reynolds also advanced in fourth at 11.42.

Normal West freshman Julie Bach pulled away from O’Fallon’s Ellie Bush on the final lap to take the 3,200 in 11:11.3.

“I decided once I hit that 400 I’m going,” said Bach. “I pushed it to the limit, and I’m really happy about it. Going to state in general is awesome. But as a freshman it’s nice.”

BHS advanced two pole vaulters in winner Claudia Ifft (3.57 meters) and second-place Alondra Ortiz-Silva (3.42).

Purple Raider Tania Boombo earned a ticket to state by finishing second in 100 hurdles in 15.33.

“I’m really proud of myself. I was having a rough week with practice,” Boombo said. “I had a good start but I think I could have run a little faster. But I’m not beating myself up too much about that.”

