Fitzgerald helps U High capture Class 2A Dunlap Girls Track and Field Sectional title

DUNLAP — Senior Delaney Fitzgerald won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs to help University High capture the Class 2A Dunlap Girls Track and Field Sectional title Wednesday.

The Pioneers scored 125 points, well ahead of runner-up Peoria Richwoods (85).

Fitzgerald clocked 11:01.94 in the 3,200, with teammate Zoe Carter second, and took the 1,600 in 5:15.17.

U High also received individual victories from Anna Barr in the 300 hurdles (46.88), Rachel Ogunleye in the 400 (59.84) and Sydnee Scott in the pole vault (10 feet, 8¾ inches). Barr also placed second in the 100 and 100 hurdles.

The Pioneers won the 4x400 relay with Naomi Elliott, Ogunleye, Allie Zastrow and Jersey Jones passing the baton (4:02.30).

U High also got seconds from Reese Mitchell in the 200 and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Lincoln earned wins from Becca Heitzig in the 800 (2:14.06) and Reese McCuan in the triple jump (36-10½). The Railers' 4x400 relay was second.

The top two finishers and those meeting qualifying standards advanced to the state meet next Thursday in Charleston.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.