Fitzgerald helps U High capture Class 2A Dunlap Girls Track and Field Sectional title

University High's Delaney Fitzgerald, left, passes Celia Barbieri of Urbana in the 3,200-meter run as Fitzgerald went on to win the event with a school-record 10:41.66 during last month's Bloomington Girls Track and Field Invitational at Fred Carlton Field.

 DAVID PROEBER

DUNLAP — Senior Delaney Fitzgerald won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs to help University High capture the Class 2A Dunlap Girls Track and Field Sectional title Wednesday.

The Pioneers scored 125 points, well ahead of runner-up Peoria Richwoods (85).

Fitzgerald clocked 11:01.94 in the 3,200, with teammate Zoe Carter second, and took the 1,600 in 5:15.17.

U High also received individual victories from Anna Barr in the 300 hurdles (46.88), Rachel Ogunleye in the 400 (59.84) and Sydnee Scott in the pole vault (10 feet, 8¾ inches). Barr also placed second in the 100 and 100 hurdles.

The Pioneers won the 4x400 relay with Naomi Elliott, Ogunleye, Allie Zastrow and Jersey Jones passing the baton (4:02.30).

U High also got seconds from Reese Mitchell in the 200 and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Lincoln earned wins from Becca Heitzig in the 800 (2:14.06) and Reese McCuan in the triple jump (36-10½). The Railers' 4x400 relay was second.

The top two finishers and those meeting qualifying standards advanced to the state meet next Thursday in Charleston.

DELANEY FITZGERALD 2022 MUGSHOT

Fitzgerald
ANNA BARR 2022 MUGSHOT

Barr

