NORMAL – Ali Ince’s summer running schedule has taken her to Eugene, Oregon, Seattle and Philadelphia.

The next step is a long one, all the way to Puerto Rico for the Pan American under 20 Games in August.

“I’m honestly not even sure what to expect from this meet,” said Ince, a senior-to-be at Normal Community High School. “I definitely think it will be one of the bigger meets I’ve ever raced in.

"The quality and caliber of the girls will be very competitive. Everybody will have my time or faster. It’s going to be exciting to compete against them.”

Ince earned her berth in the Pan Am Games by finishing second in the 800-meter run at the USA Track and Field Young Women’s (under 20) Championships in Oregon.

With the top two finishers qualifying for the Pan Am Games, Ince and Sophia Gorriaran of Rhode Island broke away from the field. Gorriaran finished in 2:04.33 with Ince at 2:05.22.

“Going into it I knew I wanted to take it out fast. Once the gun went off, Sophia took it out really fast too so that was really nice,” said Ince. “I had it in my mind to get first or second. Coming into the last 200 I tried to make a little move, but she sped up and finished really strong.

“It was a good to get that experience to follow someone. I’m usually the one leading it. I know to work on my speed a little bit more and pass them.”

On June 14, Ince prevailed in an even closer race at the Brooks PR meet in Seattle. Ince won in 2:04.82 with Isis Grant of Tyrone, Georgia, at 2:04.83.

“The competition was awesome in Seattle,” Ince said. “I led the first 600 meters and someone led for 100. I made up that ground the final 100. Right at the line I got here. It was really close.”

Ince crossed the line sixth in 2:06 at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia.

“That wasn’t my best race. It was really good competition, some of the same girls were at the Brooks meet,” she said. “It was a good experience to be in a race that goes out slow and I have to close fast. As I get older, hopefully I’ll have a chance to run in bigger meets, and I’ll have that in my back pocket.”

Ince has won the Class 3A 800 three straight seasons and the 400 the past two years at the Illinois High School Association state meet. Her success both in season and out has attracted the interest of many college programs.

With the NCAA now allowing more than five official visits, Ince plans to visit Oklahoma State, Southern California, Oregon, Alabama, Penn State and Clemson this fall.

She wants to make her college decision by Signing Day in November.

“It will definitely be a busy fall,” said Ince. I think I might be missing a lot of school for these, but I hope it will be fun.”

Ince does plan to run cross country this fall at NCHS, but it will be a limited race schedule leading up to the postseason.

“I need to give my body some rest. I’ll take two weeks off and slowly get back into cross country,” Ince said. “I love cross country. The races are OK, but I love the team aspect. I wouldn’t want to miss out on that. I should be training anyway.”

